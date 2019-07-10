Novak Djokovic defeats David Goffin to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Novak Djokovic became the fourth man to record 70 match-wins at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic emphatically remained on course for his fifth Wimbledon title as he reached the semi-finals with his 70th match win at the All England Club against David Goffin.

The world No 1, who has only lost one set on his way to the last four, needed just under two hours to record a 6-4 6-0 6-2 victory on Centre Court.

Djokovic, who was meeting Goffin for the first time on grass, won 10 successive games midway through the match as he targets back-to-back Wimbledon titles for the second time in his career.

The Serb will face 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-finals on Friday after the Spaniard beat Guido Pella of Argentina 7-5 6-4 3-6 6-3.

"I've been playing [my] best tennis in this tournament in the last two rounds, fourth round and [quarter-final]," Djokovic said.

"Especially today second set and third set against Goffin, who was in form, I felt like I managed to dismantle his game and find always the right shots.

"Very pleased with the performance. This match could have gone different way. I was break down. He was the better player for most of the first set. But I managed to turn things around."

The top seed has won three of the last four Grand Slam titles but despite going into the match as a heavy favourite faced some initial resistance from the former world No 7 from Belgium.

Djokovic has only lost one set at this year's championships, against Hubert Hurkacz in the third round

Djokovic saved two break points in his second service game of the match but Goffin was rewarded for his early consistency from the baseline as he sealed the first break in the seventh game.

But he responded immediately as he broke back in the next game before sealing the first set with a second consecutive break of serve as 21st seed Goffin began to commit some unforced errors.

The second set was one-way traffic as the 15-time Grand Slam champion's relentless consistency and accuracy from the baseline, coupled with his effectiveness at the net, saw him break Goffin three further times.

Did you know... Novak Djokovic has only lost four of his past 50 matches at Wimbledon since 2011 with 12 straight wins.

Goffin, who had a break point in the opening game of the third set, finally ended a 10-game losing streak by holding serve to love to level at 1-1.

Djokovic continued to move through the gears in the third set as he broke two further times against a dispirited Goffin.

Meanwhile, Bautista Agut, who was the only player to reach the quarter-finals without dropping a set, reached his first Grand Slam semi-final as he maintained his perfect record against Pella in their third meeting.

Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final

The Spaniard broke Pella in the opening game of the first two sets as the 23rd seed to charge of the match on Court One.

Pella, who recovered from two sets to love down to beat Milos Raonic in the fourth round, broke the world No 22 early in the third set as he extended the match.

But Bautista Agut broke for a 3-1 lead in the fourth set before he served out the victory on his first match point.

The 31-year-old has won his previous two matches against Djokovic, who leads the head-to-head 7-3, in Miami and Doha respectively.