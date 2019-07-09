Andy Murray's coach Jamie Delgado delighted to see him at Wimbledon

Jamie Delgado (left) is happy to see Andy Murray pain-free

Andy Murray's coach Jamie Delgado says there are "reasons to be optimistic" after the former world No 1's successful comeback to competitive tennis after hip surgery.

Murray has been buoyed by his return to tennis after career-saving hip resurfacing surgery and is confident he can retake his place among the men's elite.

The 32-year-old won the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez at Queen's Club in his return to competitive action late last month and entered the doubles and mixed doubles, where he is partnering American great Serena Williams, at Wimbledon.

Delgado says Murray's sharpness is being tested by playing doubles

"It's really pleasing to see him not be in the pain that he was for a long time and he's worked hard to get to this stage that he's at now so let's see how much further he can get," said Delgado ahead of his invitation doubles match on Tuesday.

"Doubles is much less load in terms of running around on the body, but it's also been tougher in a way when he's not played for a while because doubles points can happen so quickly. His sharpness is being tested even more so but I think he's done really well.

"We're literally taking every day as it comes because we don't know how the rehab will continue going. All I can say is that he's doing really well and there's been good signs over the last couple of weeks. There are reasons to be optimistic in what he can do. The pressure is off him and it's been good to see him play without any pain to be honest."

Delgado also says the Scot is delighted to be pain-free and back getting on with a normal life on and off the court.

We hope he's going to play singles again at some point but I honestly couldn't say when. It's just going to be when he feels good and strong enough to compete in a singles match. Jamie Delgado on Andy Murray

"He's loving it, not just playing tennis but generally like doing things with his family and basic things that were painful for him he's now able to do," he added.

"We hope he's going to play singles again at some point but I honestly couldn't say when. It's just going to be when he feels good and strong enough to compete in a singles match. We'll just try and time it so that it's done at the right time but I genuinely don't know when that is."