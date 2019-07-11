Raz Mirza
Serena Williams through to Wimbledon final against Simona Halep
Serena Williams makes it through to successive Wimbledon finals where she will aim for a chance of redemption following her defeat to Angelique Kerber in 2018
Serena Williams moved just one match away from equalling the women's record for the most Grand Slam titles after returning to the Wimbledon final on Thursday.
Williams has 23 Grand Slams under her belt, just one away from Australian player Margaret Court's record of 24, which has stood since the 1970s.
The former world No 1 swatted aside the challenge of unseeded Czech player Barbora Strycova 6-1 6-2 on Centre Court to reach her 11th final at the All England Club.
Now the American will bid to secure her eighth Wimbledon title when she will take on Romania's Simona Halep in the showpiece event on Saturday.
.@serenawilliams is back! Playing mixed doubles seems to have helped her superb timing and movement. What a beautiful, rhythmic serve! Looking forward to a great final with @Simona_Halep. #Wimbledon— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 11, 2019
Williams looked in ominous form from the start, converting both break points she earned, taking a 3-1 lead and then a 5-1 lead.
Despite saving three break points when serving for the set, the 37-year-old eventually sealed it with an ace.
Strycova, playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, came out a more determined figure at the start of the second set, despite seemingly ailing from a leg injury.
The first four games went with serve until Williams took over proceedings with double break before serving it out for a comprehensive victory in 59 minutes.
S. Williams vs Strycova: Match Stats
|S. Williams
|Match Stats
|Strycova
|4
|Aces
|1
|1
|Double Faults
|1
|88%
|1st serve win percentage
|52%
|53%
|2nd serve win percentage
|44%
|12/15
|Net points won
|4/11
|4/5
|Break points won
|0/3
|27
|Winners
|8
|10
|Unforced errors
|10
|53
|Total points won
|31
