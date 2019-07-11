Simona Halep crushes Elina Svitolina to reach first Wimbledon final
Halep becomes the first Romanian woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final
By Mathieu Wood at Wimbledon
Last Updated: 11/07/19 3:09pm
Simona Halep produced a dominant performance to defeat eighth seed Elina Svitolina and reach her first Wimbledon final.
The former world No 1 appeared set for a lengthy battle with Svitolina when the opening two games lasted 20 minutes, but the 27-year-old Halep won them both as she sealed a 6-1 6-3 victory in 72 minutes.
Halep, who has only dropped one set, is the first Romanian woman to reach a Wimbledon singles showpiece and will face either seven-times champion Serena Williams or unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova on Saturday.
The Centre Court crowd, including David Beckham and Sir Richard Branson in the Royal Box, looked certain to watch a evenly-contested encounter - but Halep quickly took control to reach her fifth Grand Slam final.
Halep, who won the French Open last year, broke three times against a shell-shocked Svitolina, who was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, as the Romanian sealed the first set on her sixth set point.
Svitolina, who led the head-to-head 4-3 going into the match, offered greater resistance at the start of the second set but lost four games in a row from 3-2 as Halep wrapped up the match in quick fashion.
Svitolina vs Halep: Match Stats
|Svitolina
|Match Stats
|Halep
|1
|Aces
|1
|0
|Double Faults
|3
|68%
|1st serve win percentage
|74%
|47%
|2nd serve win percentage
|44%
|4/13
|Net points won
|8/10
|1/5
|Break points won
|4/7
|10
|Winners
|26
|16
|Unforced errors
|16
|46
|Total points won
|67
Follow us at Wimbledon
We will have Wimbledon covered via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.