Simona Halep crushes Elina Svitolina to reach first Wimbledon final

Simona Halep is targeting her second Grand Slam singles title

Simona Halep produced a dominant performance to defeat eighth seed Elina Svitolina and reach her first Wimbledon final.

The former world No 1 appeared set for a lengthy battle with Svitolina when the opening two games lasted 20 minutes, but the 27-year-old Halep won them both as she sealed a 6-1 6-3 victory in 72 minutes.

Halep, who has only dropped one set, is the first Romanian woman to reach a Wimbledon singles showpiece and will face either seven-times champion Serena Williams or unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova on Saturday.

Elina Svitolina was outclassed by Halep, who produced a clinical performance

The Centre Court crowd, including David Beckham and Sir Richard Branson in the Royal Box, looked certain to watch a evenly-contested encounter - but Halep quickly took control to reach her fifth Grand Slam final.

Halep, who won the French Open last year, broke three times against a shell-shocked Svitolina, who was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, as the Romanian sealed the first set on her sixth set point.

Svitolina, who led the head-to-head 4-3 going into the match, offered greater resistance at the start of the second set but lost four games in a row from 3-2 as Halep wrapped up the match in quick fashion.