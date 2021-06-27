Johanna Konta forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after coronavirus contact

Johanna Konta had practised at Wimbledon on Sunday

British No 1 Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after going into self-isolation having been identified as a close contact of a member of her team who tested positive for coronavirus.

Konta, who had been due to start her tournament against Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday, has been told she must isolate for 10 days.

The 30-year-old's withdrawal was confirmed in a release by the All England Club on Sunday evening.

The statement said: "A member of Johanna Konta's team presented with Covid-19 symptoms this morning, and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with The Championships' testing protocols.

Konta held a pre-tournament news conference on Saturday

"A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact. In line with government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for 10 days and therefore is withdrawn from The Championships.

"Both Johanna and her team member had tested negative on all their previous tests undertaken within the Championships' protocols. Both individuals were advised of the positive test and close contact classification and are now self-isolating for the next 10 days."

Our heartfelt sympathies are with Johanna and we hope to see her back on court as soon as possible. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2021

Konta practised at the All England Club earlier on Sunday and had held her pre-tournament press conference on Saturday.

She will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Yafan Wang of China.

Konta was entering the tournament in good form, having won her first title for four years in a grass-court warm-up event in Nottingham earlier this month.

Wimbledon was cancelled last year because of the pandemic and this year's tournament is being held under strict Covid-19 protocols with all players in a bio-secure bubble.

Unlike in normal years they are all staying in central London hotels and their entourage is limited to three people.

Attendances are capped at 50 per cent for the start of the tournament as part of a government-approved 'pilot event' for the safe return of crowds to sporting venues.