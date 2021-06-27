Serena Williams will not compete at Tokyo Olympic Games

Serena Williams will miss the Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams has confirmed she will not compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Last month, Williams had expressed doubts about her participation over existing coronavirus travel restrictions.

Organisers have barred family members of athletes from attending the Games due to safety protocols, while foreign spectators are also excluded and domestic crowds will be allowed in restricted numbers.

The restrictions on international arrivals would have separated Williams from her three-year-old daughter Olympia.

Soooo I’m really that mom that takes her kid everywhere. I love my twin. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 9, 2021

"In the past it's been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it." Serena Williams on missing the Tokyo Olympics

The 39-year-old confirmed her decision not to take part in the Games ahead of Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams said.

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don't really want to - I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry."

"I have not thought about it. In the past it's been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it."

Other such as Roger Federer have postponed a decision on whether to take part in Tokyo until after Wimbledon

While Williams has decided against taking part in the Games, which run from July 23 to August 8, other stars such as Roger Federer, who also turns 40 in August, said he would like to go to the Olympics but will make a final call after Wimbledon.

The American and former world No 1's attention will turn to her latest quest for a 24th Grand Slam title, with a first-round meeting against world No 100 Aliaksandra Sasnovich to follow at the All England club.

Should Williams advance beyond the first two rounds then she could face a rematch with Angelique Kerber, who she lost to in the 2018 final.

