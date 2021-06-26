Roger Federer will decide on whether to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after Wimbledon

Roger Federer is still not sure whether he will compete at the Tokyo Olympics (Photo by: Friso Gentsch/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

Roger Federer says he will make a decision as to whether or not he will compete at this summer's Tokyo Olympics after Wimbledon.

Federer's last match at Wimbledon was a heart-breaking defeat by Novak Djokovic in an epic final two years ago.

The Swiss, who is closing in on his 40th birthday, still believes he can challenge for a ninth Wimbledon title although Federer has revealed that how things go over the coming fortnight will affect his plans for the next couple of months, including the Tokyo Games.

Federer won a silver in singles at the 2012 London Games, and a gold in doubles alongside fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Games.

"Obviously, if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look for the summer," he said.

"Still, my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But I think we decided now let's just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there."

The sixth seed, who will open his record-extending 22nd Wimbledon campaign against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday, has played only a handful of tournaments in the past 18 months because of knee surgery.

His loss to Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime at Halle last week, a venue where he has won 10 titles, raised questions about his current form.

Federer expressed his own disappointment with that match and his attitude on court, but he said that there will be no repeat of that here.

"There are ways to lose and a standard I set for myself how I go about things," Federer said.

"The good thing now looking back is I know it will not happen here because I'm ready, I'm excited, I'm pumped up. I know I can do so much better."

"I don't know what it was, to be honest," Federer added of his Halle setback. "But I think I've got to take the positives out of these last few weeks, that I'm actually here at Wimbledon right now and I have a chance.

"I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week, which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by, I believe it's very much possible."

