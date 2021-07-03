Wimbledon 2021: Cameron Norrie hopes to continue breakthrough year against Roger Federer who bids for 21st Grand Slam

Cameron Norrie hopes to continue his best ever Wimbledon showing when he faces Roger Federer on Saturday (PA)

Cameron Norrie has not taken a conventional path to the biggest stage of his career, but on Saturday, the British No 2 takes on Roger Federer.

Norrie is making his debut in the Wimbledon third round and will be taking his Centre Court bow as well - and he will do so as Britain's final representative in the men's draw.

They will be just the latest firsts in a year that has seen him take huge strides; he has three finals on three different surfaces, he has won more games than all but two other players on the ATP Tour and he arrived in London as a seed at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, there is another first.

Standing opposite him will be the one man who can challenge any British prospect, favourite or champion when it comes to the adulation of the crowd - eight-time Wimbledon champion and the joint all-time leader of men's singles Grand Slam titles, Federer.

It's the first time he has played the legendary Swiss at the ATP Tour level, their only previous meeting came in the relaxed environment of the Hopman Cup, but it left an impact on both men.

"I played him at Hopman Cup. "When I walked out, it was all dark, I walked out first, then I remember looking back, and he was walking out with the whole stadium was blacked out and dark. "The spotlight was on him, he was coming out to play me - I felt like I was in like a video game, going to play Roger Federer." Norrie on his first - and only - meeting with Roger Federer

Who is Cameron Norrie?

Norrie knows everything there is to know about Federer but what do we know about Britain's current No 2? Second to Dan Evans, who like Andy Murray, crashed out on Friday night, and carrying the flag for the home fans alongside Emma Raducanu in the women's draw.

The accent is the first giveaway. Two parts New Zealander, one part American and that's down to his globe-trotting British parents. A mother from Cardiff and a father from Glasgow, who were living in South Africa as part of their careers as microbiologists.

When Cameron was three, the Norries moved to New Zealand - the country they now call home - but that wasn't the end of the journey. With funding for tennis in his new homeland in short supply, Norrie adopted British nationality and moved to England where he lived and trained at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

Norrie enjoyed a stellar collegiate career in America after moving from New Zealand to England (AP)

Following a disappointing year on the junior Grand Slam scene, Norrie upped sticks again. There is a theme and it's probably honed the determination to be the best he can be. A fourth continent loomed, this time to North America and specifically the Texas Christian University where a stellar career on the ultra-competitive NCAA circuit ensued while studying sociology.

This son of the British Isles, raised in New Zealand and South Africa, and schooled in England became a three-time All-American for TCU's Horned Frogs and the USA's number one ranked male player for the first time in the school's history.

After opting to turn professional, he began to play on the tour and in 2017 as a qualifier at the US Open he labelled himself 'pretty Scottish.' He still lives in London and he's part of a British men's scene which has begun to prosper with himself and Evans thriving this year as Murray battles his injury woes.

And Norrie is delighted to have the three-time Grand Slam champion around.

"It's great that there's three of us there. We have some younger ones, some very good talent coming through, as well.

"It's just cool for all of us to have Andy still around playing and chatting to him, hearing his insights.

"Obviously he speaks about the game at such a high, high level, so in-depth. It's nice to see the way he approaches matches and situations and practices, seeing how him and his team work.

"I think it's great for the future generations like myself, leading into some of the younger guys, as well, with all the talents we've got coming up."

Federer prepared for 'improving' Norrie

While the British No 2 is preparing himself, Federer has been here before.

From a quarter-final defeat as a teenager to Tim Henman in 2001 to Jay Clarke in 2019, Federer has played some of Britain's best, brightest and surprise names on the main stage. The fleeting tale of Marcus Willis in 2016 as well as a semi-final and final against Andy Murray, now it's the 29th seed who he knows poses a threat.

"I see good improvements from him, I remember when he came on tour, he was really steady off the baseline," Federer said after his win against Richard Gasquet.

"His backhand is very different to many other guys' backhands, he doesn't have much topspin on it but I feel like everything in his game has gotten a little bit better.

"I think the confidence is growing. I feel like he's worked on his game. This is what I would like to see every player do.

Norrie has impressed on route to the last 32 at Wimbledon (PA)

"For me as an example, a player who hasn't been around for a year, year and a half, you want to see a different Cam Norrie, you want to see a different player.

"You don't want to see the same guy again a year and a half or two later who hasn't improved anything. That is to me just such a waste and such a disappointment. But he has not done that. That's why I'm really happy for him.

"I'm excited about the match. He's a good guy, too."

Prior to this week, Norrie had managed just a solitary win at Wimbledon. He has now seen off the very awkward Lucas Pouille - a former quarter-finalist in SW19 - and then on Thursday, on his Court No 1 debut, Alex Bolt with the minimum of fuss.

A win against the great man will take him into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

"I've seen him obviously with those epic matches with Rafa - I think I was playing under-12 or under-14 matches. I remember staying up late and watching those, unbelievable just to see him playing those.

"Just to share the court with him again... I mean, he's such a legend of the game. He's still playing some really good tennis, very sharp out, it's going to be a tough one."

Swiss great has own challenge to overcome

Federer may not have a Grand Slam title to his name since 2018, but he has 20 of them in total and knows that this year, on this court, at these Championships it might be his best, maybe even last, chance of landing a 21st.

Novak Djokovic has hurtled to within striking distance of Federer and Nadal's mark by winning the opening two majors of the year and seven of the last 11 - a triumph for the Serb next Sunday will see the trio level and Djokovic poised to overtake both at the US Open.

Roger Federer won the last of his eight Wimbledon titles in 2017 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Federer, who will be 40 in August, is lining up in his 22nd All England Championships - in contrast to Norrie's third round debut, the Swiss has reached this stage on all bar four occasions, and three of those came in his first four visits!

While Federer's advancing years may be impacting his ability to make a mark in the best of five-set matches, he can take solace in his Wimbledon performance. On each of his last six visits, he has made the quarter-final with three runners-up finishes and one title.

If Federer is to claim 21, he may need a favour in the opposite half to stop a near unbeatable Djokovic but Norrie knows the task at hand facing one of the all-time best - but what was it actually like?

"I knew he was obviously that aggressive and proactive with the forehand," he said when asked about that Hopman Cup meeting.

Federer and Norrie have met once before - in the Hopman Cup in 2018 (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)

"Just was a big, big shot to see. If you left any ball with not much on it, he was kind of moving around and hitting the forehand.

"He gave me absolutely nothing that day from what I remember. Definitely not expecting it to be easy. He was coming at me, it was a great experience to play him.

"I think I lost easy. I had to go out and play him again in the mixed doubles. It wasn't easy again on that one."

It won't be easy again this weekend, but Norrie's journey to Saturday afternoon, Centre Court, Wimbledon - the warm-up for England's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine - has been anything but straightforward.

He has now arrived at the top table, his year to date underlines that. They'll be no fear, but victory over one of the game's all-time greats in one of sport's most storied arenas might just see him starring in a video game all of his own.

