Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic strolls into 10th semi-finals where he faces Denis Shapovalov

Novak Djokovic marched into his 10th Wimbledon semi-final after a straight-sets win over Marton Fucsovics on Centre Court

World No 1 Novak Djokovic dropped just 11 games in total as he rallied past Marton Fucsovics to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in front of a near-capacity crowd on Centre Court.

The five-time champion, looking to claim a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title this weekend, swept aside unseeded Hungarian Fucsovics 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Djokovic has still only dropped one set, against Britain's Jack Draper in the first round, and he remains firmly on course to become only the fourth man to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles, alongside Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg and Pete Sampras.

"I think it was a solid performance," he said. "I started extremely well, did not do too many things wrong in the first five or six games.

"One break of serve in the second and third sets was enough and credit to Marton for hanging in there. He had a great tournament.

"Going for history is a huge inspiration to me - let's keep it going."

Things looked ominous for Fucsovics when Djokovic raced into a 5-0 lead and brought up two set points inside the first 25 minutes.

But the underdog fended those off to finally get a game on the board and, amid plenty of encouragement from the crowd, managed to break in the next, only the fourth time Djokovic had dropped serve in the entire tournament.

Fucsovics, the first Hungarian man to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam in 40 years, stayed with Djokovic until

4-4 in the second when one of too many forehand errors gave away a break point which the top seed devoured.

A backhand return winner brought Djokovic another break at the start of the third and he fended off four break points among some punishing rallies to wrap up another routine win.

Denis Shapovalov edged Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller on Court One

Denis Shapovalov booked his first Grand Slam semi-final with a thrilling five-set win over Karen Khachanov.

The Canadian won the boys' title in 2016 and is giving himself the best chance of replicating that in the men's draw with an epic 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-1 6-4 quarter-final victory over the Russian.

His biggest test is now to come as he faces defending champion Djokovic in the last four on Friday.

"It was super tough, especially in the fifth, missing those break points and then having the craziest game of my life," Shapovalov said in his on-court interview.

"I was in a similar position in the US Open in the quarter-final and I started that fifth set a little bit slow so I told myself I wanted to start quick and play every point as hard as I can in the fifth set. Luck was on my side."

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram made it through to the men's doubles semi-finals

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram knocked out defending Wimbledon champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah to reach the men's doubles semi-finals.

Salisbury and Ram are having a very strong tournament and their 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-2) victory over the Colombian third seeds means they are yet to drop a set.

They were the better team throughout and will now take on top-seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, who have already won seven titles together this season.

