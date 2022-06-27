Andy Murray fights back to beat James Duckworth in Wimbledon first round

Andy Murray celebrates after beating James Duckworth at Wimbledon

Andy Murray recovered from dropping the first set to beat James Duckworth and reach the second round at Wimbledon.

Playing for the first time since suffering an abdominal injury in the final of the Stuttgart Open earlier this month, Murray came through 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 in two hours and 43 minutes under a closed roof on Centre Court.

Murray, who has never lost before the third round at Wimbledon, next faces former semi-finalist John Isner, who needed five sets to beat French qualifier Enzo Couacaud.

Former world No 1 Murray leads the head to head 8-0 against the big-serving American.

"It's amazing to be back out here with a full crowd," said Murray in his on-court interview.

"I am getting on a bit now so I don't know how many more opportunities I will get to play on this court so I want to make the most of every time. Glad I managed to get through and hopefully get another match on here in a couple of days.

"I did well to rebound after the first set, he likes playing on grass, he was playing very well, once I started playing my returns a bit more as the match went on I felt a bit more comfortable and did well to get through it."

Murray showed no physical discomfort from the injury that has prevented him from playing competitively over the last fortnight, but he was pushed hard by Duckworth, especially in the early stages of the match.

Duckworth enjoyed his best run at Wimbledon last year, reaching the third round, and showed good variety with his groundstrokes to break for 2-1.

Some loose shots in the next game handed the advantage straight back, yet Murray did not kick on and fell a break down again in the ninth game as Duckworth powered a forehand winner down the line.

The Australian looked in confident mood as he closed out the set.

Murray made just 46 per cent of first serves in the opening set, but soon improved on that with back-to-back love holds. The two-time champion also found more rhythm with his groundstrokes and eventually wore Duckworth down to lead 4-2.

That break proved enough for Murray as he levelled the match.

Murray raised his game in the third set, earning an early break after an excellent drop shot and then winning a point after an underarm serve which delighted the crowd.

With the light fading and more errors starting to come from his racket, Duckworth asked for the roof on Centre Court to be closed. He got his wish, but only after losing the third set.

The fourth set was tightly contested until the ninth game when Murray forged ahead and broke after a double fault from his opponent.

Murray had no trouble serving out the win and sealed victory when Duckworth challenged a line call that turned out to be in.

Jay Clarke's battle to remain in Wimbledon will extend into a second day after his first-round match with Christian Harrison was suspended due to bad light.

The Briton was trailing 7-6 (3) 6-1 but had been a break up in the third set only for Harrison to hit back to make it 5-5 before play for the day on Court 18 was called to a halt.

American qualifier Harrison required a medical time-out for an injury to his right foot but limped on and moved to within two games of a place in the next round before the match had to be suspended just after 9pm.

