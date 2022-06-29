Novak Djokovic beats Thanasi Kokkinakis to stay on course for fourth consecutive Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic eased past Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis on Centre Court

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is comfortably through to the third round at Wimbledon after a straight-sets win over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The top seed, bidding for a seventh title at the All England Club, had been unconvincing in his victory over Korean Kwon Soon-woo in what was his first match on grass since last year's final.

But, ominously for the rest of the men's draw, Djokovic looked more like the player who has not lost a match here since 2017 as he effortlessly saw off world No 79 Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 6-2.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The 35-year-old is vying for a fourth straight title to move level with Pete Sampras on seven, and within one of men's record-holder Roger Federer, and on this form, it is hard to see anyone stopping him.

After completing victory in exactly two hours, Djokovic said: "I'm happy with my performance today. A really high-quality performance.

"I must say I'm quite pleased with the way I've raised the level of tennis in two days.

"Hopefully I can keep that trajectory, just thinking about the next challenge and hope things will get better as the tournament goes on."

Djokovic closed out the victory in two hours on his second match point to set up a third-round meeting against either Chile's Alejandro Tabilo or Serb compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Forgetful Frenchman Ugo Humbert left his rackets behind ahead of his match with Casper Ruud.

Despite a rain delay of more than an hour and a half, the 24-year-old world number 112 still managed to arrive on Court Two without the tools of his trade.

But after sending someone to the locker room to fetch them, Humbert remembered how to play as he knocked out third seed Ruud.

Norwegian Ruud, the French Open runner-up, is no fan of the grass courts and bowed out 3-6 6-2 7-5 6-4.

Join us for coverage from the All England Club with our daily live blog through skysports.com/tennis our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android