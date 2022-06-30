Wimbledon: Britain’s Katie Boulter and wildcard Liam Broady progress into third round

The two British players hadn't made it past the second round before at the grass-court major

Britain's Katie Boulter and wildcard Liam Broady have both made it into the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in their careers.

British No 3 Boulter prevailed 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 on Centre Court to made it back-to-back wins over the sixth seed, having beaten her more experienced opponent in Eastbourne last week.

She was able to counter Pliskova's huge serve and thrived off the home crowd to come back from a set down.

Boulter now steps into unchartered waters at the Championships and will take on Harmony Tan, Serena Williams' victor, in the third round.

Broady spent nearly four hours on No 3 Court and played in only his third fifth-set match against Diego Schwartzman. He overcame a run of 11 games against him to prevail 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1.

The wildcard described it as the "biggest win" of his career and he'll take on either Alex De Minaur or compatriot Jack Draper next.

The two women spent almost two hours on Centre Court

"I've got absolutely no words, I'm literally shaking," Boulter said after her victory. "The crowd was unbelievable, thank you so much for getting me through that."

The 25-year-old then shared that this match had fallen at an extremely difficult time for her and her family, who were watching in the Player Box on Centre Court.

"I'm going to get emotional. My gran passed away two days ago so I'd just like to dedicate that to her today."

This was the second year in a row playing on Centre Court for Boulter, after her narrow loss to semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka in the second round last year.

Sabalenka's run was ended by Pliskova, who reached the final, but this season the Czech missed the Australian Open with a broken arm and has not managed to find true momentum.

Boulter impressed with the strength she had behind her groundstrokes

Boulter started the faster of the two; she swung freely through the ball and really gave the Centre Court crowd something to cheer about.

However, Pliskova used her experience to regroup well and once she found her spots with her powerful first serve, took the opening set away from Boulter.

The British No 3's head didn't drop after the 6-3 first set against her though, and when her opponent's accuracy dropped slightly on serve, she pounced to break for a 3-1 lead.

However, twice Boulter was broken back and in the end, the second set went to a tense tie-break.

At crunch time, Boulter raised her level further and won the first four points. Pliskova mounted a response but the Brit stayed cool to take her second set point.

Boulter needed a wildcard to enter this year's tournament

With the confidence of having beaten Pliskova recently, Boulter kept her opponent at arm's length throughout the final set.

She then coolly served it out and when a final volley went into the open court, Boulter beamed at the crowd and at her family after an emotional win.

