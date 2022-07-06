Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios beats Cristian Garin to reach first Grand Slam semi-final

Nick Kyrgios advanced to the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time

Nick Kyrgios beat Cristian Garin in straight sets in the Wimbledon quarter-finals to reach the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Kyrgios had been embroiled in controversy for much of his run to the last eight at the All England Club, but the Australian produced a mature and measured performance to defeat his Chilean opponent 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-5) on No 1 Court.

Having been regularly accused of wasting his immense talent, Kyrgios was playing in a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time the 2015 Australian Open, and it was his first time back in the last eight at Wimbledon since starring on debut in 2014.

"I just never thought I'd be at the semi-final of a Grand Slam, I thought my ship had sailed," Kyrgios said. "I maybe should have done things a little different early in my career and maybe wasted that window a bit.

"Just really proud of the way I've come out here and been able to put on a performance."

An emotional Kyrgios lay on the floor after sealing victory

Garin broke serve in the opening game of the match, but was twice broken himself in the first set and unable to make inroads on Kyrgios' impressive delivery from that point on, as the Australian saved eight of his opponent's nine break-point chances to close out victory in two hours and 11 minutes.

Kyrgios cut a frustrated figure despite being in control on the scoreboard, but was able to repeatedly bail himself out of trouble with big serving, as his 17 aces played a crucial role in the outcome.

Cristian Garin was only able to take one of nine break point chances against Kyrgios

"I felt like I was playing on the back-foot a lot. He's a hell of a player, he's obviously feeling very confident, hell of a tournament from him to make the quarter-finals.

"I felt I was on the back-foot, got lucky on a couple of break points here and there, it could have easily been him standing here, so I'll just take that and prepare for my next match."

More to follow...