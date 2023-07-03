Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic uses towel to dry Centre Court as fans witness farcical rain delay

Defending champion Novak Djokovic took matters into his own hands as fans witnessed farcical scenes on Centre Court on the opening Monday at Wimbledon.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club defeated Argentinian debutant Pedro Cachin 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7-4) but the clash was delayed for nearly an hour and a half after the first set because of a damp court despite the roof being deployed.

Playing in his first official match on the surface since last year, it was no surprise that Djokovic, who described trying to move on grass in the early stages of the tournament as "like walking on eggs", was being extremely cautious.

Light drizzle saw the court covered and then the roof deployed after Djokovic wrapped up the opening set 6-3 but, unlike on Court No 1, play did not then resume as scheduled.

Djokovic and Cachin came out to inspect the grass but the defending champion was clearly unhappy with the slipperiness of the surface and they headed back to the locker room.

Djokovic then re-emerged with a towel, which he proceeded to rub on the court to laughter from the crowd, before members of the ground staff used leaf blowers to try to dry the surface.

Play had not resumed by the time the rain stopped and the decision was taken to reopen the Centre Court roof before playing the second set.

Had it not been for the delay, this would have been pretty much the ideal start to Djokovic's campaign for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title and eighth Wimbledon crown.

"It was definitely frustrating for the crowd waiting for us, and us players," said Djokovic. "We both wanted to play but the conditions were not great, obviously still slippery under the roof.

"Once the roof was open it was a different story. This is the temple of tennis. I normally come out with rackets not with towels but it was fun to do something different."

Cachin only played his first tour-level match on grass in Majorca last week and was never likely to prove too much of a test.

He convincingly won the second set but Cachin earned applause from his opponent for his efforts in the third, which he pushed to a tie-break.

Djokovic had won all his tie-breaks at the French Open without making a single unforced error. That streak ended with a double fault here, and he netted a backhand on his first match point, but he took his third chance, winning it 7-4.

Stiffer tests will surely await, perhaps in the second round against Australian grass-court lover Jordan Thompson, but the defending champion is up and running.

Djokovic has not lost on Centre Court since his final defeat to Andy Murray in 2013, and he said: "What a second home to have, it doesn't get much better than Wimbledon.

"I try to not take any match, any minute that I spend on the court for granted.

"Opening matches are always a little bit tricky. It takes a little bit more time than any other surface to adapt but I've managed it pretty well in recent years. Hopefully each match the level of tennis will elevate."

Federer to make appearance on Tuesday

Wimbledon will celebrate Roger Federer's achievements at the All England Club with a special ceremony on Centre Court on Tuesday.

The eight-time champion, who announced his retirement last September, will visit the scene of many of his greatest moments and be honoured before the start of play.

Chief executive Sally Bolton announced the news, saying: "I'm pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow and we will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts just to honour him as the man holding the most gentlemen's singles titles here at Wimbledon.

"For those lucky enough to have a seat on Centre Court tomorrow I'd encourage them to get into their seats about 1.15pm and we'll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you for all the memories."

Bolton also revealed that Serena Williams, who bowed out a few weeks earlier at the US Open, had also been invited but was unable to travel.

"We invited Serena similarly this year but as you'll know she's pregnant so understandably couldn't travel," said Bolton. "We of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year."

Rublev believes Wimbledon was wrong to ban him and his fellow Russians last year

Andrey Rublev said the only loser was Wimbledon after the All England Club banned him and his fellow Russians last year.

Organisers this year overturned its controversial decision to not allow players from Russia and Belarus to compete in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

"I think that, I mean, we were talking, and I think we could find the solution," said world No 7 Rublev after becoming the first man into the second round at this year's Championships.

"Yeah, if we really want to help or do what is better for tennis and for the people, I think obviously there were better options. Not just to ban. Because in the end, (there) was no difference. They did only worse to themselves.

"So in the end, I think that there were options to do much better for everyone.

"Now we are here, I'm really happy to be back and to compete."

The ATP and WTA tours subsequently stripped Wimbledon 2022 of ranking points in response to the ban.

This year, Russian and Belarusian players have all signed declarations stating they will not express support for either regime and that they are not receiving any direct or indirect government support.

Rublev, 25, recovered from 2-5 down in the second set on his way to beating Australian Max Purcell 6-3 7-5 6-4.

His victory set up an all-Russian clash with Aslan Karatsev in the second round.