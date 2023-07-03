Wimbledon: Jodie Burrage and Liam Broady get British interest off and running at All England Club

Jodie Burrage made it third time lucky as she registered her first Wimbledon win by beating American Caty McNally, while Liam Broady also made it through to the second round on Monday.

British wild card Burrage had suffered first-round exits in the previous two years at the Grand Slam.

But the 24-year-old, who reached the final of the Nottingham Open last month, swept aside world No 67 McNally 6-1 6-3 to march into the second round.

Broady made French magician Constant Lestienne disappear to reach round two at Wimbledon.

Lestienne is a part-time conjurer who performs at weddings and parties, but was unable to pull a rabbit out of the hat against British wild card Broady.

The 29-year-old from Stockport produced a spellbinding display to win 6-1 6-3 7-5.

Broady broke the world No 74 twice, either side of a brief rain delay, to race away with the first set in 27 minutes.

A pair of winners gave Broady another break and the advantage in the second.

Lestienne's hopes vanished when Broady edged a nip-and-tuck third set to book his place in the second round in just over two hours.

Image: Harriet Dart was gutted she saved her worst for Wimbledon after becoming the first British casualty of this year's tournament

Harriet Dart was the first home player to be knocked out as she lost in three sets to 20-year-old Frenchwoman Diane Parry.

The British No 4 had an impressive build-up to her home Grand Slam, reaching the quarter-finals in Nottingham and Birmingham, but fell 6-7 (4-7) 6-0 6-4 to Parry.

"I felt pretty poor out there," Dart admitted. "What's amazing was I had a chance to win playing not great tennis.

"I still feel like I have so much to improve on. I've had a really good grass-court season. It's just disappointing that my worst match of the grass-court season came here.

"Naturally being British, you want to play well here. I just didn't really get going. She also made it tricky for me. Credit to her, she played better tennis than me today."

Dart played the match with strapping on her shoulder, though that played no part in her defeat.

She added: "We've just been managing it. It's not been a serious problem. But, yeah, since Birmingham I've had some issues with it. I've been fine to play on it."