Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Katie Boulter in first-round action on Tuesday

There is a bumper day of action at Wimbledon on Tuesday as Andy Murray gets his campaign up and running, with a whole host of Brits in action.

Murray is second on Centre Court and takes on fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in a clash the former Wimbledon champion knows will challenge him.

Murray faces a British first-round opponent at Wimbledon for the first time since 2016, when he overcame Liam Broady on his way to a second title triumph.

"I actually have not played against many Brits at Wimbledon before," said Murray.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Murray says despite past injuries and the ageing process, he has been working hard in the lead up to Wimbledon to prepare his body for the competition in July

"I don't know, maybe that was the last time that happened or maybe the only time. I'm not sure how many Brits I've played.

"Yeah, Ryan, I know him pretty well. We practised together quite a lot. He obviously likes playing on the grass courts.

"He had some really good wins last year at Queen's and also Jack Draper in Surbiton. I think he beat Holger in Eastbourne. Yeah, he's had some good wins on the surface. Yeah, lefty. Moves very well. I need to be ready for that one."

Although Murray will be in familiar surroundings on Tuesday, he knows it will be an emotional moment taking to Centre Court once again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cam Norrie discusses his feelings ahead of his Wimbledon opener against Tomas Machac and joked that he's asked fellow Brit Andy Murray a heap of questions over the years

"To be honest, it's more, like, walking out onto Centre Court again or going out to play your match," he added.

"I come here a lot during the year. Fortunately, I'm a member here, so I sometimes come to train or go to the gym or whatever.

"I feel very comfortable in these surroundings. I love coming to play the tournament here. Yeah, when I walk out onto Centre Court to play, obviously I'm very nervous, but incredibly excited to get the chance to perform here again on one of, if not the most special court, in our sport."

British No 1 Katie Boulter is on Court 18 from 11am and she will have to beat Australia's Daria Saville to advance her campaign and try and go one step further than her third-placed finish in 2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player British No 1 Katie Boulter, who won her first WTA title at Nottingham and reached the semi-finals at Surbiton, wants to continue her good form at Wimbledon

Briton Cam Norrie is also on Court 1 from 1pm onwards, playing world No 108 Tomas Machac.

Heather Watson is fourth on Court 2 as she takes on 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova, with Arthur Fery concluding the Court 2 action against the tough opposition of Daniil Medvedev.

George Loffhagen is also first up on Court 3 against Denmark's Holger Rune, who is the sixth seed for the tournament.

Who else is in action?

The Centre Court action begins with defending champion Elena Rybakina's tie against world No 49 Shelby Rogers, with Aryna Sabalenka against Panna Udvardy to complete the day.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz starts the play on Court 1 on Tuesday against France's Jeremy Chardy before Ons Jabeur faces Magdalena Frech in the first round.

The other big names include Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petra Kvitova on Court 2, with Alexander Zverev on Court 3.