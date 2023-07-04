Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz makes short work of Jeremy Chardy as Roger Federer receives a royal seal of approval

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz made short work of French veteran Jeremy Chardy to reach the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard won 6-0 6-2 7-5 in an hour and 53 minutes under the roof on Court One to lay down a serious marker.

Chardy, 36, waved goodbye to the Wimbledon crowd in what was his final match before retiring - 18 years after winning the Wimbledon boys' title.

"I think I played really well at the beginning of the match but in the third set he showed his level," said Alcaraz.

"I like to play rallies and battles, let's say, and I'm really happy to have played at a great level and get through this first round.

"Without the roof and sun it's better for me and everyone, but I have to be really focused. The sound of the ball with the roof is beautiful."

Image: Alcaraz laid down a serious Wimbledon marker with a three-set defeat of Jeremy Chardy in the first round

The 36-year-old, who reached a career high of 25 in the world, had said beforehand the match would "be a great end, no matter what".

He may have revised that opinion after a first set which lasted just 22 minutes and in which he could not buy a first serve, throwing in seven double-faults to hand Alcaraz a bagel for lunch.

The match began at just after 1pm, but it was nearly quarter-to-two by the time Chardy finally got a game on the board.

Alcaraz had only ever played six matches on grass before Queen's. But, all venomous serves, thunderous forehands, sliced backhands and the occasional beautifully disguised drop shot, he now looks ominously at home on the surface.

Chardy was two sets behind after less than an hour, yet, out of the blue and willed on by a crowd wanting to see at least something of a contest, he converted a break point at the fourth attempt to lead 4-2 in the third.

It was a fleeting show of defiance, however, with Alcaraz breaking straight back and going on to complete the victory in an hour and 53 minutes.

Federer given standing ovation for several minutes

Image: Federer and his wife Mirka (left) took their seats in the royal box on Tuesday

Roger Federer showed he is still king of Centre Court after a special welcome marked his record-breaking achievements at Wimbledon.

The 41-year-old, wearing a cream blazer, was back at the scene of his eight titles for the first time since he retired last September and was celebrated in the Royal Box ahead of the start of play.

Federer, who was fresh from appearing on stage with Coldplay in Zurich over the weekend, received a rapturous standing ovation and was visibly moved before taking his seat next to the Princess of Wales.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Even without his racket, Federer had the crowd drooling during a short video presentation played on the scoreboards before defending women's favourite Elena Rybakina took to the court for her opening match.

The film captured Federer's glittering Wimbledon career, from his first title in 2003 to his last in 2017.

Sixteen matches were cancelled on day two as incessant rain disrupted the schedule, with Maria Sakkari, Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys among players to have their first-round clashes called off.