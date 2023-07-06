Wimbledon: Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva 'too shy' to talk with Andy Murray despite incredible run

Russian teen sensation Mirra Andreeva revealed she met her idol Andy Murray at Wimbledon but was too shy to speak to him.

The 16-year-old recently revealed that the two-time champion was a lucky charm after he sent her a good luck message in Madrid in response to Andreeva calling him "beautiful".

She went on to make the fourth round in the Spanish capital and more good luck could be about to follow in SW19 after she reached the third round when her opponent Barbora Krejcikova retired injured in their second-round match.

But even though she got to meet Murray, she could not bring herself to say anything.

Andreeva, who was 6-3 4-0 up when the former French Open winner could not continue, said: "I met Andy Murray here. But I'm too shy to talk to him.

"When I see him, I try to leave the facility super quick just to not talk to him because I'm super shy."

Speaking during Murray's run to the Surbiton title, the Scot was asked about Andreeva.

He said: "I wouldn't necessarily say I've struck up a friendship. We've exchanged one message and said no words in person to each other so that's probably stretching it but she's obviously a brilliant player and one of the best young players on the tour."

Rising star

At 16 years and 68 days, Mirra Andreeva is the second-youngest qualifier to reach the R32 of the women's singles at Wimbledon in the Open Era, progressing past Barbora Krejcikova.



Only Kim Clijsters (16y and 13d) was younger.



Anett Kontaveit's singles career is over after she was easily beaten by 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova.

The Estonian, who reached No 2 in the world, is retiring after this tournament and will not have a fairytale ending after a 6-1 6-2 defeat.

She left Court 18 in tears, but will compete in the mixed doubles.

She said: "It's just a lot of emotions. There's sadness, there's happiness, there's a bit of everything.

"Of course, the match didn't go the way I wanted it to, but I was so happy to be able to play in front of so many people, that so many people that love me were able to see me play for the last time - in singles."

French Open finalist Karolina Muchova is out after she was beaten 4-6 7-5 6-1 by last year's quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier.

Muchova suffered an injury early in the third set after slipping and was unable to recover.

Asked about the injury, she said: "I don't know much about it yet, it is tough to know how, hopefully it is not serious.

"It affected me for sure, but she played great, it would be tough either way, even if nothing happened."

Image: Elina Svitolina knocked out 28th seed Elise Mertens to continue her dream Wimbledon run

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin looks like she could be an outsider for the tournament after following up her statement win over Coco Gauff with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Wang Xinyu, while Elina Svitolina's comeback from giving birth last year continues to go well with a 6-1 1-6 6-1 success against 28th seed Elise Mertens.

Bianca Andreescu had been waiting since Tuesday to play her first-round match due to the rain and she came through 6-3 3-6 6-2 against Anna Bondar while Viktoria Azarenka made light work of Nadia Podoroska with a 6-3 6-0 success.

French fifth seed Caroline Garcia dropped the first set before roaring back to overcome 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada 3-6 6-4 7-6 (10-6).