Stan Warwinka sets up first Wimbledon meeting with Novak Djokovic - but admits he has no chance

Stan Warwinka admits he "doesn't stand a chance" as he prepares to face Novak Djokovic for the 27th time in his career, and for the very first time at Wimbledon.

The 38-year-old beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-2 on Thursday to pencil in a third-round meeting with the seven-time Wimbledon champion, who had ousted Jordan Thompson the previous day to continue his pursuit of an eighth championship and fifth since 2018.

Warwinka owns just six wins to Djokovic's 20 in the pair's head-to-head, notably including victories in the finals of the 2016 US Open and 2015 French Open.

"I think it's great to play him at least one time here on grass," said Warwinka. "It's going to be the first time at Wimbledon. Of course I'm excited, and I'm happy to have the chance to play against him after we played in every other Grand Slam, a lot of other tournaments. So it's going to be first time on grass, and it's great."

Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam title Warwinka is yet to add to his resume, his best performance at the All England Club coming in back-to-back quarter-finals appearances in 2014 and 2015.

With Djokovic awaiting, he conceded that his luck was unlikely to turn this year.

"There's zero opportunity to win Wimbledon for me, I think," he added. "I'm happy to have won today again. I think it was a great match. I'm playing better each match, and as I say, I think it's an honour to play Novak here. I was missing that on my career to play him in the Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

"That's the last I never played him, and it's going to be a difficult challenge. Hopefully I can make a competitive match, but if you will look at recent results, I don't really stand a chance."

While playing down his chances, Warwinka did afford himself some credit for rising to the occasion in marquee victories over Djokovic in the past, some of which he will hope to draw from when he meets the former world No 1 on Friday.

"It was a part of my career that I was playing such a good level that I knew when I was entering on court against Novak in Grand Slam I was able to beat him," he explained. "I have a powerful game from baseline, forehand, backhand, and I was physically ready to compete with him. I had some amazing match, was probably two best match of my career in French Open and US Open."

Djokovic enters Wimbledon looking to add to his 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a men's Open Era record, and continue his hunt for the calendar Grand Slam.

The 36-year-old marched through a tough test against Australia's Jordan Thompson in Wednesday's second-round clash to extend an unbeaten run at Wimbledon that stretches back to 2016.

He has mopped up 11 Grand Slam singles titles since 2018, including four straight victories at Wimbledon either side of the Covid-stricken 2020 tournament.

"Have you seen him play (smiling)? Give me one weakness," said Warwinka. "I think he's been an amazing player to play. He's the perfect player. If you look, everything is so clean. He play the perfect shot in the right moment.

"I love to watch him play, as much as I was loving to watch Roger play. Yeah, like the way he's playing, like he's serving amazing, he's returning everything."

Zverev and Berrettini progress

Elsewhere Alexander Zverev sealed his spot in the second round with a 6-4 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory over Gijs Brouwer after their match was delayed until day four due to the rain.

"Am I pleased to be in the second round? Very, yeah. It took me three days, but I'm here. I'm happy about that," he said.

"The tournament starts when the tournament starts. For further matches, it's not going to be easy because the big difference between here and normal tournaments is we're playing best-of-five sets.

"It's not helpful, let's put it that way, but it is what it is. Nobody has a magic switch for the rain. Nobody can do anything about that.

Matteo Berrettini was also back in action as he beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-7 6-3 7-6 6-3 after their match had been suspended on Wednesday night.

The Italian has struggled with injuries over the last couple of years having reached the final of Wimbledon back in 2021.

Berrettini will now play Alex de Minaur in the next round after the Australian's four-set victory over Kimmer Coppejans.