Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina believes the ongoing war in Ukraine has made her 'stronger'

Elina Svitolina believes she is "mentally stronger" and "calmer" due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and since returning from maternity leave.

The 28-year-old gave birth to her daughter in October and only returned to the WTA tour in April.

For her country, where a war that began with Russia's invasion in February 2022 continues to this day.

Svitolina firmly believes that those quite different factors actually do affect the way she swings a racket and the way she handles important moments on a tennis court.

After stunning world No 1 Iga Swiatek 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 on Centre Court on Tuesday, she said: "War made me stronger and also made me mentally stronger. Mentally, I don't take difficult situations as, like, a disaster, you know? There are worse things in life. I'm just more calmer."

Svitolina was once ranked as high as No 3 and now is No 76 after taking time off to start a family with her husband, tennis player Gael Monfils.

She received a wild card entry from the All England Club to get into the field, just a couple of months after bagging her first WTA title since becoming a mother in Strasbourg and then reaching the quarter-finals at the French Open.

Svitolina will next face another unseeded player, 42nd-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, for a berth in Saturday's final.

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open runner-up, beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula by winning the last five games.

The Czech 24-year-old believes she will be facing 'super woman' in the semi-finals on Thursday afternoon.

"It's incredible what she did. She received a wild card and she's in semis. It's incredible," said Czech 24-year-old Vondrousova.

"I feel like it's such a short time after a baby. She's doing amazing things.

"Yeah, she's a fighter and she's playing so good. I think for us, we can see that we also can manage with a baby. It's amazing.

"She also did great job in Paris. Now she's doing these things. Yeah, I mean, for me it's incredible she can do this with a baby, and after such a long time also.

"We chat a bit on Instagram. I'm with her all the way. She's fighting so much for everything. Now she's just playing amazing tennis also. She's a super woman, I think."

Svitolina added the win against Swiatek to those against seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the first round, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the third, and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the fourth.

"It's different right now," said Svitolina. "Right now I just say to myself I think it's less years that I have in front than behind me. I have to go for it. I don't have time to lose anymore. I don't know how many years I will be playing more.

"So just I try to tell myself, like, go for it. You practice for these moments, for these big moments. This really helped me and calmed me a little bit, as well."

On Tuesday, Svitolina video called with Ska, who is at home in Monte Carlo with Monfils and grandparents.

"She was really distracted with her ice cream, so I was not the priority there," Svitolina said. "She is still at this age when she doesn't care if I win, if I lose."

Her phone has also been inundated by messages of support from her her native country, and she's seen videos of children following her matches.

"This really makes my heart melt, seeing this," she said. "Just happy I could bring a little happiness to the people of Ukraine."