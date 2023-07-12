Wimbledon: Alfie Hewett off to winning start in wheelchair singles as he targets missing Grand Slam title

Alfie Hewett got his 2023 Wimbledon dream up and running with a comfortable win in the men's wheelchair singles quarter-final.

The 25-year-old, who is seeded second, is looking to win in SW19 and complete his set of Grand Slam titles and made a strong start with a 6-3 6-4 win over Belgium's Joachim Gerard.

The Englishman, who won in Australia earlier this year to add to titles at the US and French Open, will now play Spaniard Martin De La Puente in the final four.

"It was pure relief at the end, I've played [Gerard] a few times now on grass and he's always seemed to get the better of me," says Hewett.

"It's one of those mental demons that you want to get over the line at some point, this was a great opportunity to do it against such a great grass-court player."

Fellow Briton Gordon Reid's prize for a 6-4 6-4 win over Gustavo Fernandez is a semi-final tie with top seed Tokito Oda.

"I had to dig myself out of a couple of holes in the second set, but I'm really pleased with my performance and it's a good start to build on," says Reid.

"This is the Slam where I come in feeling the most confident, as I feel good on the grass, and the support that we get as British players gives you extra energy."

British interest in the women's wheelchair singles is over after Lucy Shuker was beaten by Aniek van Koot. The 43-year-old started well in her clash with the Dutch player, but eventually went down to a 2-6 6-1 6-2 defeat.

Thursday's second day of wheelchair competition will see five Brits in action as the focus turns to the men's, women's and quad doubles semi-finals.