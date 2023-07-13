Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur overcomes Aryna Sabalenka to set up final date with Marketa Vondrousova

Ons Jabeur battled back from a set and a break down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka to reach the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive year where she will play Marketa Vondrousova.

Jabeur, who finished runner-up to Elena Rybakina in 2022, triumphed 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3 to complete a superb comeback and end Sabalenka's hopes of becoming the new world No 1.

Jabeur said: "Thank you to the crowd that kept me in the match really because it was very, very difficult accepting her serves and her shots, so thank you guys for cheering for me until the last moment and believing in me.

"I am very proud of myself because maybe old me would have lost the match today and went back home already.

"But I'm glad that I kept digging very deep and finding the strength."

Jabeur, who also finished runner-up at last year's US Open, lost a tense first set tie-break and fell 4-2 down in the second, but roared back with two breaks to level the contest.

She then got a decisive break to move 4-2 up in the third set and while the Tunisian passed up four match points, she finally got over the line with an ace.

Unseeded Czech Vondrousova ends Svitolina's title dreams

Image: Marketa Vondrousova consoles Elina Svitolina (left) at the net following their semi-final on Centre Court

Marketa Vondrousova reached her maiden Wimbledon final as she defeated a weary Elina Svitolina to win 6-3 6-3.

Svitolina's efforts amid war in her homeland of Ukraine and only nine months after giving birth to daughter Skai have been one of the stories of the tournament.

But her hopes of reaching a first major final were ended in emphatic fashion by 24-year-old Czech Vondrousova, whose victory makes her the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon since 1963.

This is Vondrousova's first big Grand Slam run since she made the final at the French Open in 2019 as a teenager, losing to Ashleigh Barty.

She said in her on-court interview: "I cannot believe it, I am just very happy that I made the final. She is such a fighter and such a great person, I think it was a very tough match and I am just very happy.

"I was crazy nervous. I was nervous the whole match. I was leading in the second set and she came back, you just have to stay focused and fight for every game.

"I didn't play for six months last year and you never know if you can be at that level again. I am so grateful to be here and healthy. Last year I was watching my best friend in qualifiers with a cast on.

"I am just going to chill now; I have my friends here and maybe my family will come for the final, we'll see."

The Czech mixes big hits from the baseline with drop shots, lobs and short angles and she wrapped up the first set in less than half an hour, breaking Svitolina's serve three times in a row.

The fans tried to will Svitolina, who lost both her previous Grand Slam semi-finals here and at the US Open in 2019, back into the match in the second set but Vondrousova was firmly in her groove and she moved to the brink of victory at 4-0.

The Czech can be a nervous closer and there were definite signs of tension as Svitolina broke in the fifth game and then again to get back on serve, with Vondrousova missing a collective six chances to move to within a game of victory.

Svitolina gave her a helping hand with another poor game, though, and Vondrousova made it across the line before her opponent departed Centre Court to a standing ovation.