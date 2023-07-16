Wimbledon: Britain's Henry Searle makes history by winning boys' singles title

Henry Searle has become the first British boys' singles champion at Wimbledon since 1962.

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton beat fifth seed Yaroslav Demin 6-4 6-4 on Court No 1 to emulate Stanley Matthews, son of the famous footballer, who triumphed 61 years ago.

He is Britain's first junior champion since Laura Robson won the girls' event in 2008 and ensured more home success at this year's tournament after Neal Skupski won the men's doubles on Saturday.

Searle, who fired nine aces and 22 winners to wrap up the win in 83 minutes, claimed the title without dropping a set in the tournament.

On the prospect of what might be to come, he said on court: "I'll definitely try and prepare myself for it, I'll keep working hard and see what happens."

He added: "It is amazing to play on Court One with such a special crowd and manage to get the job done.

"It's a pretty special feeling and it is not going to come too often and I am going to try and enjoy it. It was amazing in front of this crowd today."

Image: Searle succeeded where Jack Draper and Liam Broady have failed in recent years by winning the final

He was backed by an army of fans on Court One, all decked out in matching t-shirts, and Searle was not overawed by his surroundings and the prospect of what he could achieve.

An even opening to the first set was punctuated by a small rain delay after which a key passage of play occurred.

Searle's serve came under pressure for the first time in the match and he did brilliantly to fend off three break points.

As often is the case, he had the momentum and then broke Demin, a Russian with a powerful forehand, to lead 5-4.

Image: Fans of Henry Searle with t-shirts saying 'Henry's Barmy Army' celebrate his win

With the pressure on serving for the set at 30-30 Searle fired a 132mph bullet serve that was an ace and then won the set with a booming forehand winner.

Everything was going Searle's way and a break in the first game of the second set put him in even further control.

He then showed confidence and composure to hold Demin at bay and sealed the title when the Russian went long on his first championship point.

There was another British victory in the boys' under-14s as Mark Ceban beat Svit Suljic 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, but Hollie Smart was beaten in the girls' under-14s, going down 6-3 6-1 to Luna Vujovic.