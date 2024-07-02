Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic eases to first-round victory over Vit Kopriva to kickstart campaign

Novak Djokovic was untroubled as he breezed past Vit Kopriva in straight sets to book his spot in the second round at Wimbledon.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion kickstarted his pursuit of title No 8 at the All England Club with a comprehensive 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory over Kopriva in one hour and 58 minutes on Centre Court.

Djokovic had entered the tournament nursing a knee injury picked up at the French Open last month which required surgery, but looked largely undeterred in his movement despite sporting a knee strap.

The Serb returns to SW19 having been denied victory by Carlos Alcaraz in last year's final.

Image: Djokovic played wearing a knee strap, having undergone surgery three-and-a-half weeks ago

The 37-year-old's serve and forehand hitting were at a level Czech Kopriva struggled to match, as the world No 462 was swept aside.

Speaking afterwards, Djokovic said he was delighted with how his knee felt, having undergone a remarkable recovery to start running and hitting balls less than three weeks after surgery.

"It was very good. I'm very pleased with the way I felt on the court," he said.

"Obviously coming into Wimbledon this year was a bit of a different circumstance for me because of the knee, I didn't know how everything would unfold on the court.

"I'm extremely glad the way I felt and the way I played. I tried to really focus on the game and not think too much about the knee.

Image: The Serb is looking to win his eighth Wimbledon title

"Everything I could possibly do, I've done with my team in order to give myself a chance.

"If it was for any other tournament I probably wouldn't risk it or rush it as much, I just love Wimbledon and love coming back here.

"I want to thank my doctor for doing such a good surgery. I've always tried to do everything to avoid surgery, I've only ever had one before now on my elbow.

"I've been fortunate comparing myself to other 37-year-olds in our sport. I wish Andy Murray all the best, it's a huge shame."

