Wimbledon: Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara win men's doubles title

Henry Patten became the first British winner at the 2024 Wimbledon championships as he secured the men's doubles title with Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara.

Patten and Heliovaara completed a remarkable Wimbledon run in a tight three-set match.

The pair had only teamed up in April, but dumped out a succession of seeds on the way to a maiden Grand Slam final together.

Up against Australian pair Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, Patten and Heliovaara saved three championship points in the second set before they sealed a superb 6-7 (7) 7-6 (8) 7-6 (11/9) victory in front of a jubilant Centre Court crowd.

It made Colchester-born Patten only the third British player to win the men's doubles Wimbledon title in the Open era after Neal Skupski and Jonathan Marray.

Image: Patten became only the third British player to win the men's doubles Wimbledon title in the Open era

Patten's only previous playing appearance at Wimbledon had resulted in a first-round exit alongside Julian Cash two years ago.

He delivered a blistering forehand to put the pair up 5-4 in the third set, but when their opponents won four of the next five points, the Briton looked set for heartbreak.

However, the new team dug deep to get the match tie-break back on serve and after their first championship point was saved, Thompson sent his return into the net to spark emotional scenes as Patten and Heliovaara collapsed to the grass in disbelief.

"Obviously couldn't have been a closer match and I can't really remember what happened to be honest," Patten reflected.

"For me the most special thing is to do it in front of so many people who have come over, my best friends, my family. Thank you all."

