Wimbledon: All England Club's controversial expansion plans for 39 new courts approved by Greater London Authority

The All England Club's plans to expand into Wimbledon Park have been approved by the Greater London Authority.

The decision taken by Jules Pipe, London's deputy mayor for planning, means Wimbledon's controversial proposal to build 39 new courts, including a new 8,000-seat show court, on the former Wimbledon Park Golf Club - and nearly triple the size of its current site - looks set to go ahead.

The decision had been expected after GLA planning officers recommended permission be granted, and Pipe cited the benefits to both the tournament and the community.

"In summary, the proposed development would facilitate very significant benefits," he said. "I agree with my officers that these benefits clearly outweigh the harm."

Earlier this month, a report by officers at the GLA said "very significant" economic benefits and enhancing the Wimbledon brand were two of the reasons why conditional planning permission should be granted, with "no material considerations that are considered to justify the refusal of consent".

The All England Club had bought the lease of the neighbouring Wimbledon Park Golf Club for a reported £65m in 2018.

Image: Qualifying for the tennis Grand Slam will be able to take place at SW19 as opposed to Roehampton under the new plans

Across the site - which also encompasses Wimbledon Park Lake and a section of Church Road - designated north and south player hubs would be built, as well as a new 23-acre public park created.

The grounds would almost triple in size and allow Wimbledon to host the qualifying tournaments in SW19, rather than their current home a couple of miles away in Roehampton.

Completion is projected for 2030, which will see an increase in the capacity of the championships from 42,000 to 50,000 and also deliver "benefits relating to heritage open space, recreation and community".

Image: The proposal will see the construction of 39 new tennis courts

The £200m project, though, was thrown into doubt when Wandsworth Council, some of whose land the application also straddles, subsequently announced it intended to refuse it.

A revised bid was submitted to the GLA in May 2024, and the decision was then down to the deputy mayor - with London mayor Sadiq Khan not involved having publicly supported the initial plans in 2021.

Irrespective of Pipe's decision, Deputy Prime Minster Angela Rayner - the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government - will still have seven days in which to rubber-stamp or reject the application.

Image: The plans are said to cost £200m and completion is projected for 2030

A number of local groups, residents and politicians have protested against the proposal, saying it is too large for the area and that there will be considerable environmental damage.

Around 2,000 trees are expected to be removed across some 75 acres of Metropolitan Open Land, which is intended to be protected as an area of landscape, recreation, nature conservation or scientific interest.

The All England Club maintains the project "offers significant social, economic and environmental improvements".

Liberal Democrat MP for Wimbledon Paul Kohler said in a statement on X, supported by other local politicians, if Pipe did approve the plans to "turn much of Wimbledon Park into a concrete industrial tennis complex", then he would be "showing complete contempt for the people of Wimbledon".

"There is a huge amount of animosity and bitterness because the risk of loss of this open space - important to people's well-being and recreation - is so significant," Save Wimbledon Park spokesperson Christopher Coombe told PA.

"This land has been protected forever, never built upon - a decision to approve this application will see it lost forever."

