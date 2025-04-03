Wimbledon plans 2027 expansion of Henman Hill for 150th anniversary of first championships

Wimbledon has announced plans to expand Henman Hill in time for the championships in 2027.

The grass bank next to Court One gained its nickname after legions of fans without tickets to Centre Court flocked there to watch the exploits of home hero Tim Henman on the big screen in the 1990s and 2000s.

It remains one of the All England Club's most popular places and, as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations in two years' time, it will be remodelled to provide 20 per cent more capacity.

The developments, which will begin after next year's tournament, will see the current tiers reduced in gradient and retaining walls added to provide extra seating, while wheelchair access will be improved.

A new pergola, meanwhile, will provide rain cover and shade from the sun.

Image: The area will be remodelled in time for Wimbledon's 150th anniversary celebrations

AELTC chair Deborah Jevans said: "The redevelopment of our world-famous Hill, in time for The Championships 2027, will allow even more tennis fans to enjoy its unique atmosphere and vantage point.

"I am particularly pleased that these plans will increase the accessibility of The Hill for our guests using wheelchairs or who have additional accessibility requirements.

"It is an exciting opportunity as we look towards 2027 and the 150th anniversary of the first championships."

