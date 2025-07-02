Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu says facing Aryna Sabalenka next isn't unlucky: 'You want to play the best'

Emma Raducanu admits she will have to "be creative" when facing Aryna Sabalenka but first wants to savour "one of her best" performances at Wimbledon.

The British No 1 put in a serene display to see off the 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets in the second round on Wednesday.

Raducanu's reward is perhaps the toughest ask going in women's tennis right now: a meeting with world number one Sabalenka in the third round on Friday.

The 22-year-old dismissed the idea she was unlucky with her draw, stressing she will have to beat the best if she wants to enjoy a deep run at her home Grand Slam.

Image: Raducanu put in a supreme display to beat former Wimbledon champion Vondrousova 6-3 6-3

"I think that was one of the best matches I've played in a long time, which I'm very proud of," Raducanu said. "At the same time, I didn't feel like I was doing anything outrageous, which gives me a lot of confidence. I think I was just doing the basics very, very well.

"Having won against Marketa, she's also a really top opponent, so that gives me confidence for my level. Of course, Aryna is number one in the world, been so dominant in the women's game as of the last few years, I know it's going to be a massive challenge.

"You can't really give 'nothing balls' to her. I'm going to have to be aggressive but pick my moments. I don't think I'm going to go out there and out-power her, like, size-wise and power-wise. I think I'm going to have to try and be creative, as well.

"As to it being unlucky, you want to play the best. You are going to have to play them at some point if you want to win one of these tournaments. Even though it's early in the tournament, I'm looking forward to the opportunity.

"For the rest of the evening I'm going to enjoy that one because I think it was really special."

Raducanu had said on court there was "no pressure" facing three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka, but added in her press conference: "I don't think any athlete truly goes out there and doesn't expect anything of themselves.

"I have my own expectations of what I want to try to be able to do on my own side. In terms of result, I really don't. Especially today, I just want to take it in because I know how fleeting these moments are. It's just a really big, big honour and testament to the work I've done in the last few months with my team as well and the people I have around me to have this result."

Raducanu: Petchey has helped give me direction

Image: Raducanu's coach Mark Petchey (left) has helped Raducanu since joining her team

Raducanu says her confidence has been boosted after a tough start to the year by having coach Mark Petchey in her corner.

"I think I had a lot more clarity with what I was trying to do today. I think also I'm more confident in my own game," she said.

"I think that was a really difficult patch for me at the start of the season when I didn't have a coach. I was very low in confidence. As a player, I guess you go through dips in the season when you're lacking a little bit.

"I backed myself a lot more compared to earlier in the year. I think having the direction over the last few months built more consistency and really helped."

Raducanu also spoke about how special it was to have her friends in the players' box cheering her on.

"I think there's something special about being here at Wimbledon. I really feel like I'm at home. It's amazing," she added.

"I was out there [taking selfies] with my friends. It's so rad. I have all of them here in one place. They've been my rock through everything. They're the closest people to me outside of my family.

"It's just so special. They're in the box there. When I look over to them, it just gives me an extra boost of motivation."

