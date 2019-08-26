Kyle Edmund in good shape ahead of his US Open campaign

British No 1 Kyle Edmund feels he is in good shape for another run at the US Open.

The 24-year-old has been plagued by a knee problem in recent months, but he seems to have benefited from a lighter schedule in the build-up to Flushing Meadows.

"My preparation has been all right, I didn't have a tournament so I came here," he said.

"I feel like I've been playing pretty well in the last few events, I had some tough draws but overall it's been pretty good - it's nice to feel good.

"How's the knee? Yeah, it's fabulous. I'm just going to do my best.

"I've trained pretty well but there's no guarantees, you can't expect just to win because you feel good so you've always got to be realistic and try your best."

Edmund admits he relishes the conditions in New York, where he reached the fourth round in 2016.

The noisy American crowds are in stark contrast to the genteel backdrop at Wimbledon.

"I like playing here, I feel like the conditions are good for my game," added Edmund.

"The ball reacts well off the court in terms of it's lively, you get some good zip on the ball.

"Overall I do like it here, when you come to America generally you've just got to expect noise and crowd engagement.

"It has got a very different feel to Wimbledon, let's say, when it's a lot more sort of set out, like you clap when you're meant to clap, and keep quiet, but here's a bit more noisy. Both are unique in their own way."

Spain's Pablo Andujar is expected to be a tricky first-round opponent for Edmund

Edmund faces Spaniard Pablo Andujar, the world No 71, in the first round on Tuesday.

"He's a tough player, who's been around a long time," Edmund added. "We'll see. All these matches are pretty tough, you can't go lightly or warm up, you really have to go in straight away and get going.

"If you go down the list, I think you'd be doing well to go, 'oh, this is a nice draw'. It just doesn't really happen these days."