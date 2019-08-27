Kyle Edmund beaten in US Open first round by Pablo Andujar

Kyle Edmund reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows in 2016

British No 1 Kyle Edmund exited the US Open at the first round for the second year in a row as he failed to capitalise on a promising start in a gruelling five-set defeat against Spain's Pablo Andujar.

Edmund, seeded 30th, looked in control with a set and a break lead over the world No 70 but was eventually beaten 3-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 5-7 6-2 on Court 13 at Flushing Meadows.

The 24-year-old has battled with a knee injury in recent months and also squandered a break advantage in the deciding set, which featured a 12-minute-long fifth game, as he lost in four hours and 24 minutes.

Edmund's defeat means Johanna Konta and Dan Evans are the only two players from the five-strong British contingent in the main draw of the singles to reach the second round in New York.

Edmund, who lost to Andujar in their only previous tour-level meeting in the final in Morocco last year, was broken in his opening service game but recovered quickly as he went on to win the first set.

Andujar was then broken in the opening game of the second set as Edmund's greater power from the baseline proved significant but the Spaniard recovered from 4-2 down to level up the match after a one-sided tiebreak.

Both players traded breaks in consecutive games early in the third set and it was Andujar who took control of the encounter with his fourth break of the match, backed up by a love hold.

Edmund showed good resolve to pinch the fourth set and maintained his momentum to open up a 2-0 lead in the decider before he was then broken in consecutive service games as the fatigued Briton lost his way against his 33-year-old opponent.