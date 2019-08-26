Dan Evans and Novak Djokovic make winning starts to US Open at Flushing Meadows

Dan Evans defeated Adrian Mannarino to progress at the US Open

Dan Evans progressed through to the second round of the US Open as he powered past Adrian Mannarino in four sets 6-4 6-3 2-6 6-3.

Evans became the first Brit through in the men's singles draw as he came through against Frenchman Mannarino on the opening day of the tournament.

The British No 2, who reached the third round on his last visit to Flushing Meadows three years ago, overcame pure frustration with his game to triumph in a shade over three hours.

Novak Djokovic made short work of Spain's Roberto CarballesBaena

Top-ranked defending champion Novak Djokovic began his quest for a 17th career Grand Slam with a solid 6-4 6-1 6-4 victory against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

The 32-year-old has won four of the last five Grand Slams and is two shy of Rafael Nadal on the all-time list and four away from matching Roger Federer's record tally of 20.

Since Wimbledon, Djokovic has played one hard-court event and made a run to the Cincinnati semi-finals where he lost to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev, who is the Serb's projected quarter-final opponent in New York, and the Russian dispatched Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India 6-4 6-1 6-2.

Reilly Opelka, 6ft 11in, produced the biggest upset of the US Open so far, defeating 11th seed Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 to win his first main-draw match at the tournament.