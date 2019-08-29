Britain's Dan Evans to face Roger Federer at US Open

Dan Evans defeated Lucas Pouille to reach the US Open third round

Dan Evans set up a popcorn third-round clash against five-time US Open champion Roger Federer after a fine win over 25th-seeded Lucas Pouille on Thursday.

The British No 2, who reached the third round on his last visit to Flushing Meadows three years ago, triumphed 6-4 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in a shade over three hours.

A fluctuating opening set saw the pair trade service games early on before world No 58 Evans stamped his mark on his French opponent by taking his third set point opportunity to seal it 6-4.

Evans, who won back to back tournaments in Surbiton and Nottingham earlier this summer, showed his hard-court pedigree by sealing a break in the first and ninth games of the next set to move him closer to victory against a mentally wounded Pouille.

Evans will play his practice partner Roger Federer in the next round

He then applied the squeeze and appeared to be racing away with the match at 4-2 when Pouille suddenly found some form to fight back. He served for the set, but failed to take any of his three set point opportunities.

The resulting tie-break appeared to be heading in Evans' favour until he blew a 3-0 lead, and the 25-year-old Pouille rallied to send the match into a fourth set, much to the annoyance of the Briton.

Once again the pair traded breaks, but this time Evans jumped over Pouille at the business end of the set to come through and set up a mouth-watering third career encounter against his practice partner Federer in the next round.

Evans has yet to take a set off the Swiss star, but he pushed him close in Australia earlier this year.

I have to go in thinking I can beat him. There's no point going on court if I don't think I can beat him. It's another match. I have to prepare. Since the first time I played him at Wimbledon I'm in a different place and he's probably in a different place. I've got over, 'It's Roger, it's impossible to beat him'. I definitely have a bit more belief going on the court. Dan Evans on the prospect of facing Roger Federer

Belgium's David Goffin brushed aside France's Gregoire Barrere with a crushing 6-2 6-2 6-2 victory in a match that lasted 85 minutes.

Goffin, the 15th seed, fired eight aces and broke the Frenchman seven times, winning 14 of his 16 net points to advance.

Since falling outside the top 30, Goffin is 16-6 with final appearances in Halle and Cincinnati.

David Goffin cruised into the third round with a resounding victory

Alexander Zverev produced another marathon encounter to secure his place in the third round after being taken to five sets against Frances Tiafoe.

Zverev, who beat Radu Albot in the first round in five, was on court for three hours and nine minutes before securing the 6-3 3-6 6-2 2-6 6-3 result.

"I've been here before," he said afterwards. "It's usually what I do in the first few rounds of a Grand Slam, play five sets. Maybe it's to entertain the crowd."

"Frances gave me a real fight. I'm just happy to get the win somehow. I know if it goes the distance I am ready."

The German has now won nine of his past 10 five-set matches and faces either Benoit Paire or Alijaz Bedene in the next round.

Daniil Medvedev recently took home the title from the Cincinnati Masters

Daniil Medvedev continued his electric form but suffered physically on Grandstand.

His 6-3 7-5 5-7 6-3 result against Hugo Dellien saw him struggling with camps in the final sets but the win sees Medvedev move to 16 victories and just two losses in August.

Next he'll encounter Feliciano Lopez who pushed past Yoshihito Nishioka 6-7 (7-9) 6-0 6-4 6-4.

Whilst Stan Wawrinka, who has reached the quarter-finals or better in all but one of his appearances in New York, beat Jeremy Chardy 6-4 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 on Court 17.