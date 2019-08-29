Novak Djokovic plays through shoulder injury to advance at US Open

Novak Djokovic admitted his shoulder injury had caused him lots of problems in his second-round match against Juan Ignacio Londero

Novak Djokovic needed extensive treatment on a shoulder injury during his second-round win over Juan Ignacio Londero at the US Open.

The defending champion and world number one came through a tough encounter in straight sets, 6-4 7-6 (3) 6-1, despite falling a double break behind in the second.

Djokovic rarely discloses injury problems, but this one was difficult to hide and could hinder his title defence.

He admitted: "It was definitely affecting my serve and my backhand.

"I was definitely tested. This is something I have been carrying for quite a while now. It wasn't easy playing with the pain but you have to find a way.

"I had some luck in the second set. I'll move on, it's not the first time I have faced this challenge. It is what it is. Now I'll probably freeze my arm for 48 hours.

"It was a straight-sets win, but it was a difficult match to play. He was unfortunate at 3-0 up with serve in the second set, but somehow I managed to come back, that was crucial."

Seventh seed Kei Nishikori, a finalist in New York in 2014, beat American Bradley Klahn 6-2 4-6 6-3 7-5 on a day otherwise wrecked by rain, which meant no play on any of the outside courts.