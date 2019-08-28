Nick Kyrgios backtracks on ATP corruption claim after US Open first-round win

Nick Kyrgios beat Steve Johnson to reach the US Open second round

Nick Kyrgios has backtracked on his claim that the ATP is "corrupt", instead saying he was trying to highlight what he sees as "double standards".

The world number 30 has been fined more than $100,000 (£81,000) this month for poor behaviour, and most recently insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago.

Asked if his recent punishment from the men's tour, only the latest in a long series that also included a suspension, affected him coming into the US Open, Kyrgios replied: "Not at all. ATP's pretty corrupt anyway, so I'm not fussed about it at all."

However, the Australian has now sought to clarify his comments, writing on Twitter: "I would like to go on record to clarify my comment about the ATP being corrupt.

"It was not the correct choice of words and my point and intention was to address what I see as double standards rather than corruption.

"I know my behaviour at times has been controversial and that has landed me in trouble, which at times is granted and valid.

0:34 A frustrated Kyrgios walked down the tunnel and smashed two rackets during his loss to Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Masters A frustrated Kyrgios walked down the tunnel and smashed two rackets during his loss to Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Masters

"But my issue is around others, whether gaining the same, less or more media attention doing the same or similar and not being sanctioned.

"To be clear, I know I'm not perfect and do not pretend to be and I acknowledge I've deserved fines and sanctioning at times, but I expect consistency and fairness across the board. To date that's not happened."

The ATP had earlier said they were considering whether to punish Kyrgios for a "major offence".

A tour spokesman said that Gayle Bradshaw, the ATP's executive vice president for rules and competition, would determine what to do about Kyrgios' comments.

The 2019 ATP Rule Book says a "major offence" may be punished by a fine of up to the amount of prize money won at a tournament and a suspension of up to a year.

Kyrgios defeated American Steve Johnson in his first-round match at the US Open, and will now face world No 104 Antoine Hoang.

