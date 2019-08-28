Rafa Nadal offers Andy Murray use of boat on day off in Mallorca

Rafa Nadal (right) offered Andy Murray the use of a boat with the Briton playing at his tennis academy

Rafa Nadal has offered Andy Murray the use of a boat during his off day from playing at an ATP Challenger Tour event at the Spaniard's tennis academy.

Murray continued his comeback from surgery in impressive fashion in Mallorca on Tuesday night as he dispatched Norbert Gombos in the Rafa Nadal Open.

Victory means Murray advanced to the last 16 of the tournament, with his next match not until Thursday.

Nadal, who looked dominant in his first-round US Open match, easily defeating Australian John Millman, explained that he texted Murray offering the use of a boat should he wish to relax and unwind on his day off.

"I just texted him when I knew that he was going to play at the academy. I just texted him a couple days ago saying, 'if you need anything, just let me know. If you want to go out with the boat or anything, I can help you, just let me know'," said Nadal during his on-court interview at Flushing Meadows.

"For us in the academy it is great news that he's there. I saw the court yesterday where he was playing which was fully crowded. I think it's great for him, great for us.

"For me personally, I'm happy for him. Honestly, he has done a lot of things to try to be back on court and keep playing tennis.

"The decision to go and play a challenger is because he feels well. If you don't feel very well, then you might play a normal tour match so just let's see how it goes."