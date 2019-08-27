Andy Murray continues Challenger Tour return with win at Rafa Nadal Open

Andy Murray is into the last-16 at the second-tier Challenger event

Andy Murray continued his return to the Challenger Tour for the first time in 14 years with a straight-sets victory against third seed Norbert Gombos at the Rafa Nadal Open in Mallorca.

The three-time Grand Slam defeated the world No 115 from Slovakia, who leads the second-tier Challenger circuit for most wins, 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 44 minutes.

Murray dispatched 17-year-old French alternate Imran Sibille on Monday, but Gorbert represented a much sterner task as he sought to build much-needed confidence on his return to singles after career-saving hip surgery in January.

The former world No 1 only began the second round singles match at the second-tier event around 10pm local time but sealed the first set against Gombos courtesy of two breaks of serve.

Murray was broken for the second time in the match - when leading 4-3 in the second set - but he responded immediately with another break of his own, before he completed the victory with a love service hold.

The wildcard will now face world No 240 Matteo Viola from Italy in the last-16.