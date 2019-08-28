Borna Coric withdraws from US Open due to back strain

Borna Coric has withdrawn from the US Open with a back strain

Borna Coric was forced to withdraw from the US Open ahead of his second-round match with Grigor Dimitrov due to a lower back strain.

The Croatian world No 12 eased to a straight-sets win over qualifier Evgeny Donskoy in the first round on Monday, but his back problem has been an issue recently, having also forced him to withdraw prior to this year's Wimbledon.

"I am really sad because I had to withdraw from the tournament," the 22-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"The last couple of months were really tough because of the injury I had. For an athlete, the worst thing that can happen is an injury in the middle of the competition.

"It is never easy to withdraw but, at this moment, my body is telling me to stop and assess the situation. So as hard as this decision is, I think it is smart in the long term."

"I am looking forward to playing the US Open next year. Thanks everyone for the amazing support I got here, you make me feel like home," added Coric, who reached the fourth round of the tournament last year.

Bulgarian Dimitrov received a walkover to the third round where he will face either Pablo Cuevas or Kamil Majchrzak, who hoped to play their second-round match on Wednesday despite poor weather at Flushing Meadows.