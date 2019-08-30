US Open: Dan Evans crushed by Roger Federer in third round

Dan Evans' US Open hopes came to an end at the hands of Roger Federer

Dan Evans' US Open run came to an end in brutal fashion at the hands of five-time champion Roger Federer 6-2 6-2 6-1 on Friday.

Third seed Federer kicked off the day session on Arthur Ashe against the last British male singles player left in the draw.

Evans beat Adrian Mannarino and 25th seed Lucas Pouille to reach the third round where he was hoping to go one better than his runs to this stage of the tournament in 2013 and 2016.

The world No 58 pushed Federer close in Australia earlier this year, and came out looking to take his first set off the Swiss star.

Evans (L) and Federer (R) were joined by former NBA legend Kobe Bryant at the net for the coin toss

But Federer avoided digging himself another hole after dropping the opening set in his first two matches for the first time in his 19 US Open appearances by breaking Evans with a crisp pass for a 4-2 lead and then reeling off the next two games to wrap up the set.

Federer was back on form to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows

The 29-year-old from Birmingham was playing on the main court in front of a full house of just under 24,000 for the first time and the hot and humid conditions were seemingly taking their toll on his body as Federer continued to wear him down to move a set away from victory.

Federer vs Evans: Match Stats Federer Match Stats Evans 10 Aces 0 1 Double Faults 4 80% 1st serve win percentage 41% 70% 2nd serve win percentage 39% 26/37 Net points won 4/16 7/14 Break points won 1/2 48 Winners 7 19 Unforced errors 14 86 Total points won 41

Evans' backhand slice was doing nothing on a sluggish court and frustrations got the better of him ahead of the start of the third set when he mangled his racket for which he received a code violation from the umpire.

The glum-looking Brit was soon beaming with delight after taking advantage of a rare dip from then 20-time major winner to break back at the start of the third set. However, his hopes of making an unlikely comeback were soon extinguished when Federer raised his game to hit back in the next game before rallying to a handsome win in just one hour and 20 minutes.

"What did I do differently? Nothing," said Federer. "Sometimes you've just got to trust your team, your warm-ups, and everything you've done.

"Maybe Danny wasn't feeling it today, he played yesterday, maybe that was an advantage for me - and I took advantage."

Kei Nishikori, US Open finalist in 2014, became the latest seed to crash out. The Japanese seventh seed was beaten 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3 by Alex De Minaur of Australia.