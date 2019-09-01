Roger Federer dismantles David Goffin in fourth round of US Open

The third seed marched into the quarter-finals at a canter

Roger Federer laid down a marker by dismantling David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Federer spent just an hour and 19 minutes on court and won the last nine games on the bounce to reach his 13th US Open quarter-final.

The victory means that Federer ties with Andre Agassi for the second-most quarter-final appearances at the Grand Slam in the Open Era. The only man to have achieved more is Jimmy Connors with 17.

If Britain's Dan Evans was feeling bad about the manner of his third-round 6-2 6-2 6-1 defeat to Federer, then he can surely take some comfort from the fact he won one more game than Goffin, the 15th seed.

Federer dropped a set in his first two matches at Flushing Meadows but is now charging through the gears and motoring on at a great pace.

David Goffin didn't have any answers to his opponent's work

Goffin, who actually broke Federer's serve early in the first set, won just seven points in the final set which lasted just 21 minutes.

A year after getting knocked out in the fourth round, the six-time US Open champion finished off victory with a stunning backhand pass down the line.

"David didn't have his best day, he was struggling", said Federer, who is looking for a 21st Grand Slam title.

"I was down in the score early and I was getting to down on myself, but when I got up a break I felt he wasn't playing the same way I know he can play. It was a great day and I'm very happy."

The 28-year-old showed his elation after securing victory

Grigor Dimitrov pushed aside a difficult 2019 to ensure that he's the man who will take on Federer in the last-eight.

The Bulgarian produced one of his best performances of the season to sweep aside young Alex de Minaur 7-5 6-3 6-4.

Dimitrov capitalised on De Minaur's 44 unforced errors and must now focus upon trying to overturn a winless record against Federer.

The two players have met seven times previously and their latest encounter saw Federer prevail 6-2 6-2 last year on the hard courts in Rotterdam.