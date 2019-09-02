Alexander Zverev defeated by Diego Schwartzman at US Open

Alexander Zverev's difficult times on court continue

Alexander Zverev exited the US Open in the fourth round after a 6-3 2-6 4-6 3-6 loss to Diego Schwartzman.

Zverev's current frailties on serve were hugely exposed during the marathon match which lasted three hours and seven minutes under the roof of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The German player finished with 17 double-faults and made a staggering 65 unforced errors as he looked incredibly uncomfortable and lacking confidence on court.

In comparison, Schwartzman produced just a single double-fault during the encounter and regrouped superbly after losing the opening set.

The 20th seed ruthlessly exploited his opponent's weaknesses and took the second match point that he created in the fourth set.

The Argentinian will meet either Rafael Nadal or Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals.

Matteo Berrettini won 84 per cent of points on his first serve

Matteo Berrettini overpowered Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-4 7-6 (8-6) to become the first Italian man to reach the US Open quarter-finals since 1977.

The 24th seed relied on a strong service game and some well-timed drop shots to overcome Rublev, who had beaten Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to their meeting.

The Italian won 14 of his 15 service games and more than 80 per cent of his first-serve points. He ripped down 37 winners and that number included a deftly-angled volley on match point to close it out.

It is his deepest run at a Grand Slam event and he will meet either Gael Monfils or Pablo Andujar in the last eight.

"It's something really crazy. I cannot believe it right now," Berrettini said during his on-court interview.

"Seeing my family and my team smiling and crying for me now is something really special."