Daniil Medvedev downs Stan Wawrinka to reach US Open semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev defeated Stan Wawrinka to reach the US Open semi-finals

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open after the Russian downed 2016 winner Stan Wawrinka in four sets.

Medvedev continued to revel in his role as the villain of the tournament by knocking out Wawrinka on Arthur Ashe 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 3-6 6-1 on Tuesday.

The Russian, who caused a stir by sticking his middle finger up at the crowd in a 'visible obscenity' earlier in the competition, received a round of applause for his performance and he will now meet the winner of the match between five-time champion Roger Federer and unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.

Medvedev hugs Wawrinka at the net after winning the match in four sets

Medvedev had his left leg treated twice in the first set but played through the pain barrier to become the youngest semi-finalist in New York since Novak Djokovic in 2010.

The 23-year-old hit 11 aces, 35 winners and won four of eight break points as he wrapped up the win in two hours and 34 minutes.

The 23-year-old's goading of the crowd in his on-court interviews has been a feature of this tournament, and he concluded his latest one by saying: "So many people support me, so many people don't like me.

"I can just say, I try to be myself guys. I have to say, sorry guys, and thank you!"

Medvedev's summer of firsts 1st Nitto ATP Finals Qualified 1st Grand Slam QF & SF US Open 1st Week in Top 5 19 August 1st ATP Masters 1000 Final Rogers Cup & Cinncinati 1st Week in Top 10 15 July

Medvedev earlier explained his injury issues, revealing he felt he may not be able to finish the match.

He said: "The match was really strange. I had really big pain in my quadriceps and I didn't feel I could continue in the first set.

"I feel really strange about this match but I'm happy to be in my first major semi-final.

"Before the match I was feeling perfect, and all these tapes were for protection.

"In the first game of the match I pulled my quadriceps. I took a painkiller and by the fourth set I was feeling normal.

"I'll see how I feel in the morning and try my best to be fit for the semis."