Johanna Konta hopeful of Grand Slam win one day

Johanna Konta insists she is capable of winning a Grand Slam title as long as she keeps giving herself the chance.

The British No 1 has enjoyed a fine season in the majors, with a semi-final at the French Open followed by a quarter-final at Wimbledon, and culminating in a first appearance in the last eight at the US Open.

However, that run at Flushing Meadows was ended by Elina Svitolina, the fifth seed, on Arthur Ashe.

Konta was attempting to become the first British woman to reach the semi-finals in New York since Jo Durie in 1983.

Elina Svitolina (R) extended her 100 per cent record over Konta

But she fell short against a familiar foe, Svitolina extending her 100 per cent record against Konta to five matches.

"I do feel that was probably the best I felt her play against me. She played so well, to be honest," said Konta.

"Actually, I didn't play badly at all. I actually felt like I was doing a lot of good things out there, a lot of the right things.

"She just made me play that extra ball. It's frustrating. You know, I would have loved to have come through that and come through a challenge like her, but I guess it will just have to be next time.

"I definitely think it's just the more opportunities I give myself like this, the more chances I have of going a step further and even more steps further.

"I don't have any regrets or any hindsight in what I did before or during the match. I think I did a lot of good things.

"I think I can definitely still get better and better. I can take a lot of good things from this still."

The Briton will see actor and friend Tom Hiddleston on Broadway

For Konta, it is now a trip to Broadway to watch actor Tom Hiddleston in 'Betrayal'. For Svitonina, it is back-to-back major semi-final appearances, having also reached the last four at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old said: "I think we were both striking the ball well, it was quite even. I was just taking one point at a time and trying to stay calm.

"I was relieved I could serve it out and just very happy with the way I handled the pressure."