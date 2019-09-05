Rafael Nadal defeats Diego Schwartzman to reach US Open semi-finals

Rafael Nadal has lost one set on his way through to the semi-finals

Rafael Nadal emphasised his status as the favourite to win the US Open with a straight-sets win against a spirited Diego Schwartzman.

The world No 2 squandered double-break leads in the first and second sets as Schwartzman rallied each time to regain parity, only for the Spaniard to win both sets.

Nadal eventually defeated the Argentine 20th seed 6-4 7-5 6-2 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium after two hours and 47 minutes to close in on a fourth title at Flushing Meadows.

The Spaniard will face Italian Matteo Berrettini in the last four on Friday after the 24th seed reached his first Grand Slam semi-final with a five-set victory against Gael Monfils.

Nadal mixed 35 winners with 39 unforced errors

Nadal will move within one of Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis and three clear of world No 1 Novak Djokovic if he wins his next two matches.

"It was straight sets but a big challenge," Nadal said. "To see myself in the situation to lose both breaks in a row was tough.

"But I'm super happy with the way I accepted the challenge. Here I am, semi-finals, it means everything to me.

Nadal is through to his 33rd Grand Slam semi-final

"Berrettini? I saw him play. He has big serves, big forehands, and is super confident. He makes big steps forward every week so it will be a big challenge. But now is the moment to keep going."

Nadal in 2019: A year of consistency Nadal has reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam in the same year for the second time in his career and first since 2008

Nadal was wayward with his forehand in the opening two sets from a dominant position as he made hard work of commanding positions at 4-0 and 5-1 in each.

But the three-time champion recovered his composure to win the pivotal points at the decisive stages to ensure he held a two-sets-to-love lead.

Nadal received treatment early in the third set by the trainer for a left forearm concern, but fears injury might thwart his pursuit of the title eased as he won the final four games of the match.

Diego Schwartzman was bidding to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final

"Physically I am fine," added Nadal. "Today was a very heavy day. Big humidity. I am this kind of player where I sweat a bit.

"Sometimes under these conditions it's tough, but honestly I am happy that I had some critical moments at the end of the second and the beginning of the third."

Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev will face former world No 3 Grigor Dimitrov in the other last four encounter.