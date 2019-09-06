Daniil Medvedev beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach US Open final

Daniil Medvedev beat Grigor Dimitrov to reach his maiden Grand Slam final

The hottest player in tennis Daniil Medvedev became the first Russian male to reach the US Open final since 2000 after beating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

Medvedev proved too good for the 78th-ranked Dimitrov, who eliminated a hampered Roger Federer in a five-set quarter-final, to seal victory 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 6-3.

Medvedev was making his final four debut, while Dimitrov came into the match 0-2 in Grand Slam semi-finals so it was no surprise to see both players starting off nervously as they traded a couple of early breaks of serve under the Arthur Ashe roof due to poor weather conditions in New York on Friday.

Did you know... Medvedev becomes the youngest US Open men's singles finalist since Novak Djokovic, who was 23 in 2010.

The Russian has already won the Cincinnati Masters this summer

The lanky Russian saved a set point when serving to stay in the opening set at 6-5 before forcing a tie-break.

With tensions rising a couple of unforced errors from Dimitrov handed the 23-year-old the opener in 61 minutes, despite five double-faults and 18 unforced errors in the set from Medvedev.

Medvedev might remain public enemy No 1 among the Flushing Meadows fans after flipping them a 'visual obscenity' during his win over Feliciano Lopez last week, but having reached three consecutive ATP Tour finals coming into Flushing Meadows, including a win in Cincinnati, Medvedev is seen as the form player of the summer.

Did you know... Medvedev becomes the third player to reach the Washington, Canada, Cincinnati and US Open finals in the same season during the Open Era.

Dimitrov moved to 0-3 in Grand Slam semi-finals

There were four breaks of serve in the opening five games of a physically draining second set which lasted exactly an hour. The robust Russian came out on top of a marathon ninth game and then took his set point opportunity after the Bulgarian netted on the backhand side.

Dimitrov, who was the lowest-ranked semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows since 1991, was simply unable to keep with the immovable Medvedev, who steamrollered his way to Sunday's final against 18-time major champion Rafael Nadal or first-time major semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy.