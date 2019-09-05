Rafael Nadal prepares to face Matteo Berrettini for place in US Open final

Rafael Nadal is chasing a fourth US Open title

Rafael Nadal is taking nothing for granted against his US Open semi-final opponent Matteo Berrettini as he bids to close in on Roger Federer's Grand Slam record.

Nadal is chasing a fourth US Open title which would move him to within one major win of matching Federer's tally of 20.

The field looks clear for Nadal as the only one of the 'big three' still standing at Flushing Meadows following the shock exits of Federer and defending champion Novak Djokovic.

But if Nadal needed a reminder that it will not be all plain sailing in New York when he faces Berrettini, the Italian 24th seed, for a place in the final against either Daniil Medvedev or Grigor Dimitrov, then he has received one.

Nadal has never played the 23-year-old, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final after coming through five gruelling sets against Gael Monfils.

Nadal has lost one set en route to the semi-finals

The Spaniard said: "He is having a great year. He's in the semi-finals, winning a lot of good matches. In the semi-finals of a Grand Slam match you can't expect an easy opponent. You can't expect an easy match.

"I really believe that if you want to win tournaments, you need to go through tough opponents like I had against Marin (Cilic) and against Diego (Schwartzman).

"He was playing great the whole event, and now another player is playing great. He's serving huge, big forehands, moving well, and big confidence because he's having a great year."

Matteo Berrettini was more interested in cartoons than Nadal winning the 2005 Italian Open

Berrettini was just nine when he first became aware of Nadal, watching his epic five-set final win over Guillermo Coria at the 2005 Italian Open.

"They were showing the match on the TV for free, but it was, like, a channel that was about cartoons," he recalled. "I was young. These guys, I mean, six hours. Come on! I want to catch my cartoons."

Dimitrov and Medvedev meet in the first semi-final, a match-up not many would have tipped in the side of the draw which featured Federer and Djokovic.

Grigor Dimitrov is back in the big time having suffered a miserable 12 months

Injuries have seen Bulgarian Dimitrov, a former world No 3, slip to 78 in the rankings, making his win over Federer - his first in eight attempts - all the more surprising.

"It was that low that I don't even want to go there any more," he said of a miserable year.

"It was obviously injury, losing points, ranking. That's the lowest point of any player. The past six, seven months have been pretty rough for me. But I had somebody to lean on, my friends, my family.

"Next thing you know, you're almost end of the year, you have a result like that. It's pretty special to me."