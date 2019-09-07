Rafael Nadal through to US Open final where he faces Daniil Medvedev

A rampaging Rafael Nadal dismissed Matteo Berrettini to reach the US Open final

Rafael Nadal blew away Matteo Berrettini to reach the US Open final and to the brink of a 19th Grand Slam title.

The Spanish second seed, a three-time winner at Flushing Meadows, will face Russian Daniil Medvedev on Sunday after a straight-sets win over Berrettini.

Nadal said: "First set was a little bit frustrating, I had a lot of break points and you don't want to be in a tie-break with a player like Matteo.

"In the tie-break I was a bit lucky but I survived. Finally I had a break in the second and the match completely changed. I'm super happy to be back in the final of the US Open.

"Congrats to Matteo. He's young, he has everything and he has a great future in front of him.

Nadal celebrates dogged straight-sets win against Matteo Berrettini

On a wet and windy night in New York, a storm briefly threatened to brew under the roof as Berrettini, in his first major semi-final, had two points for the opening set.

The Italian 24th seed had been clinging on to Nadal, fending off six break points including a set point.

But the underdog then raced into a 4-0 lead in the tie-break, and a drop shot followed by a volley right on to the baseline gave him his big chance.

However when another volley hit the tape, and one drop shot too many fell short, that chance evaporated.

Every service game was a trial for Berrettini, who saved more break points in the first and third games of the second set but succumbed to trail 5-3.

Berrettini (L) congratulates Nadal on his victory

Two sets to the good, Nadal disappeared into the distance and a 7-6 (6) 6-4 6-1 victory was wrapped up in two hours and 35 minutes.

The 33-year-old will move to within one major title of Roger Federer's record tally of 20 if he can overcome Medvedev.

Sunday will be Nadal's 27th major final, and Medvedev's first. They've played each other once before, in the final of the Rogers Cup in August, and Nadal won it in emphatic style 6-3 6-0.

"Daniil is one of the most solid players on the tour, he's making steps every week and he had an amazing summer," said the Spaniard. "He will be the toughest opponent and I will need to play my best."