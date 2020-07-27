Andy Murray 'mentally planning' for US Open but 'apprehensive' about travel

Andy Murray returned to action last month in the Battle of the Brits tournament organised by his brother Jamie

Andy Murray says he is "mentally planning" for the US open to go ahead next month but admits he is "apprehensive" about travelling to New York.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Flushing Meadows without fans from August 31 to September 13.

However, the resumption of the men's ATP Tour was further delayed when it was announced last week that the Citi Open in Washington, due to begin on August 13, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision cast further doubt on whether the US Open would go ahead in just over a month's time.

A number of top players, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin and Simona Halep have already expressed doubts over playing in this year's US Open, though Serena Williams has committed to taking part.

"Four or five weeks ago, we were pretty sceptical about it but mentally at some stage you need to start preparing and planning for that," said Murray who returned from a seven-month layoff last month to play in the Battle of the Brits tournament where he reached the semi-finals.

Serena Williams remains committed to play at the US Open

"If it wasn't happening, my schedule for practising, my rehab, would all be a bit different. Mentally I'm planning for it to go ahead."

"The issue for us is the travel, so we'll probably be a bit apprehensive getting over there.

"Hopefully the U.S. Open can go ahead but if not, I'm also OK with that.

"It's not like I'm saying it must go ahead. So long as it's safe for the players then we need to try to get back to competing."