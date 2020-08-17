Simona Halep withdraws from US Open due to coronavirus concerns

Simona Halep won the Prague Open with victory over Elise Mertens

Simona Halep has pulled out of the US Open over ongoing fears about the coronavirus pandemic.

The world No 2 made the announcement on her Twitter account, insisting the decision was made with her health coming before tennis.

Halep will remain in Europe where she will train rather than take part in the competition at Flushing Meadows, which is due to get underway on August 31.

— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 17, 2020

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the US Open," Halep said.

"I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision.

"And I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the United States Tennis Association and Women's Tennis Association have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament."

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty (L) is among those to have also withdrawn

The announcement comes off the back of Halep's victory at the Prague Open, where she beat Elise Mertens in the final 6-2 7-5.

The 28-year-old, whose best performance at the US Open was a semi-final appearance in 2015, becomes the latest high-profile player to pull out of the tournament.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Halep is joined by Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Bianca Andreescu and Elina Svitolina who have already withdrawn.