Andy Murray to face Yoshihito Nishioka at US Open

Andy Murray will take on Japanese rising star Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round of the US Open, which begins on Monday.

The 2012 champion at Flushing Meadows will head into the tournament with renewed confidence following an impressive run to the last-16 of the Western & Southern Open this week.

Murray, who is ranked 134 in the world, was awarded a wild card for the event and he will take on world No 48 Nishioka with the winner to face young Canadian hot-shot Felix Auger-Aliassime in round two.

Nishioka, 24, has one ATP title to his name - in Shenzhen - and has reached the round of 64 at the US Open twice in his career.

Murray will be playing in New York for the first time in two years when he lost to Feliciano Lopez in four sets.

Projected quarter-finals by seeding...

(1) Djokovic vs Goffin (7)



(4) Tsitsipas vs Zverev (5)



(6) Berrettini vs Medvedev (3)



(8) Bautista Agut vs Thiem (2)



Novak Djokovic is favourite to add to his Grand Slam haul in New York

Other Brits in action include Kyle Edmund who takes on Alexander Bublik with the winner likely to play top seed Novak Djokovic. The 17-time Grand Slam champion opens against world No 107 Damir Dzumhur.

Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are on a collision course to meet again in the final after they were placed at opposite ends of the draw.

The Serbian clinched the year's first Grand Slam when he beat Austrian Thiem in five sets at the Australian Open and the No 1 remains unbeaten with a 21-0 record for the season. Thiem opens against Spaniard Jaume Munar.

Djokovic's potential route to the final...

R1: Dzhumhur



R2: Edmund/Bublik



R3: Struff



R4: Isner



QF: Shapovalov/Goffin



SF: Tsitsipas/Zverev



F: Thiem/Medvedev



British No 1 Dan Evans goes up against Brazil's Thiago Seyboth, while Cam Norrie faces a tough task against the diminutive Diego Schwartzman, who is twice a recent US Open quarter-finalist.

Also, the No 5 seed Alexander Zverev will open against 2017 US Open finalist Kevin Anderson, with No 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas playing his first match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

Roger Federer and defending champion Rafael Nadal skipping the tournament due to injury and COVID-19 concerns respectively.

