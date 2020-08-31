Serena Williams says she will never stop in her pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam

Serena Williams has said she will never stop in her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title as she prepares for this year's US Open.

The 38-year-old American has been stuck on 23 majors since winning at the Australian Open in January 2017.

Since then she has come tantalisingly close to tying Margaret Court's singles record, losing in the Wimbledon and US Open finals in both 2018 and 2019.

But Williams, who begins her latest quest against fellow American Kristie Ahn, says she is determined not to give up the chase.

"Obviously I'm never satisfied. That's been the story of my career," Williams told reporters on Saturday at Flushing Meadows, where she claimed her first Grand Slam singles title 21 years ago.

"It's like I'll never be satisfied until I retire," she added. "I'm never going to stop until I retire. It's just my personality."

Williams' build-up has been laboured having been stretched to three sets in each of the five matches she has contested since action on the WTA-Tour resumed following the five-month coronavirus hiatus.

She was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Top Seed Open before suffering a last-16 exit at the Western & Southern Open to Maria Sakkari last week.

"Normally you feel a little more worn in, ready to get this final slam over," said Williams. "But it's not even the final slam any more, at least for this year. I don't really know how to feel."

The French Open, which traditionally begins in late May, has been pushed back to start in late September.

